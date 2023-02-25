© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
2023 Florida Legislature
Florida foster kids can face danger when they go missing. Lawmakers are considering a bill to help

WFSU | By Regan McCarthy
Published February 25, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST
As of December, nearly 200 children were missing from Florida foster care or group homes.

As of December, nearly 200 children were missing from Florida foster care or group homes. Rep. Patricia Williams (D-Fort Lauderdale) says the state needs to do more to find them, or to stop them from disappearing in the first place.

Williams has a bill that would create a taskforce within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement assigned to monitor children in out-of-home care, conduct focus groups and provide recommendations.

                                          

“This just gives an additional eye on our children that are in our of home care," Williams says.

A report from the Sun Sentinel last year found a strong link between girls living in group foster homes and those same girls being trafficked.

Regan McCarthy
