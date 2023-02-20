© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues
2023 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2023 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Lawmaker eyes Medicaid managed-care program for people with developmental disabilities

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published February 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST
Rep. Wyman Duggan, R-Jacksonville, filed the proposal (HB 831) for consideration during the legislative session that will start March 7.
Florida House of Representatives
Rep. Wyman Duggan, R-Jacksonville, filed the proposal (HB 831) for consideration during the legislative session that will start March 7.

The proposal would create a pilot program in Miami-Dade that would provide “comprehensive services” to Medicaid beneficiaries with developmental disabilities.

A House Republican has filed a proposal that would create a pilot program to provide Medicaid managed-care services to people with developmental disabilities.

State Rep. Wyman Duggan of Jacksonville on Wednesday filed the proposal (HB 831) for consideration during the legislative session that will start March 7. It would create a managed-care pilot program in Miami-Dade County that would provide “comprehensive services” to Medicaid beneficiaries with developmental disabilities.

Participation would be voluntary, with the program designed for people who are on a waiting list for services through what is known as the state’s iBudget program. The number of participants would be determined in the state budget, and one managed-care plan would be selected to provide services.

Lawmakers in 2011 approved an overhaul of the Medicaid system that has led to most beneficiaries receiving services through managed-care plans. But services for people with disabilities have been provided through such things as the iBudget program.

Copyright 2023 Health News Florida

Tags
Politics / Issues Florida Legislature2023 Florida LegislatureMedicaiddevelopmental disabilitiesdisabilitiesiBudget
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now