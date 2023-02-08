© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues

President Biden will speak at University of Tampa following his State of the Union

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published February 8, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST
Plant Hall building at University of Tampa
University of Tampa
/
The president will be speaking at the University of Tampa on Thursday.

The president will be in Tampa discuss Medicare and Social Security during his visit.

President Joe Biden will be speaking Thursday afternoon at the University of Tampa.

He is scheduled to speak in Fletcher Hall inside Plant Hall at the downtown Tampa campus.

Biden is scheduled to begin his speech at about 1:30 p.m. The topics will be his plan to "protect and strengthen Social Security and Medicare and lower healthcare costs,'' according to a news release.

The White House did not release information if the speech is open to the public.

The visit to Tampa comes just after his second State of the Union speech before Congress on Tuesday night.

The president was supposed to stop in Tampa and Orlando in July, but those plans were cancelled after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
