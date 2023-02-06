© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues

The deadline to register for Tampa city elections is Monday

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published February 6, 2023 at 5:10 AM EST
Exterior of Tampa City Hall
Thomas Iocobucci
/
WUSF Public Media
Monday is the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming Tampa elections.

Early voting starts at the end of the month.

Elections are coming in March for Tampa's mayor and City Council members. Mayor Jane Castor is opposed by only a write-in candidate, but all incumbents running in the six districts up for re-election have opposition.

Here is a list of the candidates running for office.

Residents of Tampa can register to vote by visiting VoteHillsborough-dot-gov.

Early voting will be held from Feb. 27 to March 5. In-person voting will take place at seven locations. And the deadline to request mail-in ballots is Feb. 25. Mail-in ballots can also be dropped off inside all of the early voting sites.

The Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections has already sent out nearly 15,00 vote-by-mail ballots. They are mailed only to registered voters who have requested one. To see when your ballot was mailed out and when it is received by the elections office visit VoteHillsborough-dot-gov.

Click here to see a sample ballot.

Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
Related Content
