The deadline to register for Tampa city elections is Monday

Monday is the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming Tampa elections.

Elections are coming in March for Tampa's mayor and City Council members. Mayor Jane Castor is opposed by only a write-in candidate, but all incumbents running in the six districts up for re-election have opposition.

Here is a list of the candidates running for office.

Residents of Tampa can register to vote by visiting VoteHillsborough-dot-gov.

Early voting will be held from Feb. 27 to March 5. In-person voting will take place at seven locations. And the deadline to request mail-in ballots is Feb. 25. Mail-in ballots can also be dropped off inside all of the early voting sites.

The Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections has already sent out nearly 15,00 vote-by-mail ballots. They are mailed only to registered voters who have requested one. To see when your ballot was mailed out and when it is received by the elections office visit VoteHillsborough-dot-gov.

Click here to see a sample ballot.

