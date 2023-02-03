President Biden set to speak in Tampa on Thursday
President Joe Biden is scheduled to stop in Tampa and discuss Social Security and Medicare.
President Joe Biden is coming to Tampa on Thursday, the White House announced on Friday.
The stop is happening two days after the president delivers his State of the Union speech at the Capitol.
The White House reported Biden will discuss "his plan to protect and strengthen Social Security and Medicare and lower healthcare costs."
The president was supposed to stop in Tampa and Orlando in July, but those plans were cancelled after he tested positive for COVID-19.