Politics / Issues

Commissioner Jeremy Matlow drops his bid to lead Florida Democrats

WFSU | By Gina Jordan
Published January 28, 2023 at 8:15 AM EST
WFSU Public Media

Tallahassee City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow says he is no longer pursuing the chairmanship of the Florida Democratic Party. In a statement, he says local issues need his undivided attention.

The party will choose a new leader next month. Former Chairman Manny Diaz resigned a couple of week ago following Republican sweeps of all statewide races in November.

Matlow's statement:

I’m thankful to everyone across Florida who expressed their support and I regret I’m not able to help the party in this way at this time.

Exigent City matters including alarming revelations within the City of Tallahassee since my initial announcement require my undivided focus during the coming weeks.

Florida voters need a viable alternative to one-party rule which has led to extreme policies and special interest capture of state institutions. I stand ready to help in the future with all those working to reform FDP and our important state.

As public education, the rights of Black Floridians, Home Rule authority and basic common sense come under attack yet again this Legislative Session, I will stand up and fight for reform in Tallahassee like I always have.

Gina Jordan
Gina Jordan is the host of Morning Edition for WFSU News. Gina is a Tallahassee native and graduate of Florida State University. She spent 15 years working in news/talk and country radio in Orlando before becoming a reporter and All Things Considered host for WFSU in 2008. She left after a few years to spend more time with her son, working part-time as the capital reporter/producer for WLRN Public Media in Miami and as a drama teacher at Young Actors Theatre. She also blogged and reported for StateImpact Florida, an NPR education project, and produced podcasts and articles for AVISIAN Publishing. Gina has won awards for features, breaking news coverage, and newscasts from contests including the Associated Press, Green Eyeshade, and Murrow Awards. Gina is on the Florida Associated Press Broadcasters Board of Directors. Gina is thrilled to be back at WFSU! In her free time, she likes to read, travel, and watch her son play football. Follow Gina Jordan on Twitter: @hearyourthought
