Commissioner Jeremy Matlow drops his bid to lead Florida Democrats

Tallahassee City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow says he is no longer pursuing the chairmanship of the Florida Democratic Party. In a statement, he says local issues need his undivided attention.

The party will choose a new leader next month. Former Chairman Manny Diaz resigned a couple of week ago following Republican sweeps of all statewide races in November.

Matlow's statement:

I’m thankful to everyone across Florida who expressed their support and I regret I’m not able to help the party in this way at this time.

Exigent City matters including alarming revelations within the City of Tallahassee since my initial announcement require my undivided focus during the coming weeks.

Florida voters need a viable alternative to one-party rule which has led to extreme policies and special interest capture of state institutions. I stand ready to help in the future with all those working to reform FDP and our important state.

As public education, the rights of Black Floridians, Home Rule authority and basic common sense come under attack yet again this Legislative Session, I will stand up and fight for reform in Tallahassee like I always have.

