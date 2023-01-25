In a letter, Warren asks DeSantis to reinstate him as Hillsborough state attorney

Days after he called his suspension "a political stunt," former Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren has asked Gov. Ron DeSantis to reinstate him.

Through his attorney, Warren wrote a letter to DeSantis on Wednesday, five days after U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle ruled DeSantis violated Warren's First Amendment rights by suspending him in August, but did not have the authority to reinstate him.

In the letter, Warren urged DeSantis to reconsider the suspension and reinstate him for his second term as state attorney.

ALSO READ: Andrew Warren may still have avenues to become reinstated as Hillsborough State Attorney

Warren cited Hinkle's ruling that said Warren "had executed my duties under the law without a hint of misconduct and that my suspension violates the United States and Florida Constitutions."

"I respectfully request that you voluntarily reinstate me as Hillsborough County's duly elected state attorney for the remainder of my four-year term without further delay," Warren wrote.

DeSantis did not immediately respond.

READ MORE: Coverage of Andrew Warren's suspension

DeSantis issued an executive order to suspend the twice-elected Democrat in August, pointing to a statement by Warren that he would not enforce any current or potential state laws regarding abortion or transgender health care.

Warren filed a federal lawsuit two weeks later.

In last week's ruling, Hinkle said DeSantis was wrong when he claimed that Warren had blanket policies not to prosecute certain cases when he suspended him. But, according to the U.S. Constitution, his court could not reinstate Warren.

Warren attributed several points from the ruling in the letter, such as the falsehoods about the blanket policies, as well as Hinkle's conclusions that refuted DeSantis' claims that Warren "never committed to not prosecute abortion cases" and "did not neglect my duty or was incompetent as state attorney."

"Duty requires you to accept the Court's findings that the Executive Order is illegal, even if that finding is perhaps unwelcome," Warren wrote.

"Though we may continue to disagree on matters of policy, let us show the nation, together, that you will honor your oath of office and that you believe what you said on the day you announced my suspension: that the State of Florida continues to be a government of laws, not a government of men."