VP Kamala Harris calls for liberty and freedom at a Tallahassee abortion rights rally

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered remarks on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade in Tallahassee, where hundreds of people packed a local nightlife venue to rally for abortion rights.

The theme of her message: America's promise of "freedom and liberty — not for some, but for all."

This Sunday also marks the first anniversary of Roe since the U.S. Supreme Court decided to overturn its 1973 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The overturning of Roe gave the power to enact laws on abortion to the states, rather than guaranteeing a right to abortion to all Americans based on the U.S. Constitution.

“Our body. Our choice. Our body. Our choice," the rally's attendees chanted while waiting for Harris to take the stage at The Moon.

Many attendees traveled from across the state to hear the vice president’s remarks.

Florida has enacted a ban on most abortions past 15 weeks of pregnancy. It doesn't include exceptions for rape and incest.

Though it remains unclear how far the Republican supermajority in the state legislature might go to further restrict access to abortion, legislative leaders have offered some hints.

For instance, Republican Senate President Kathleen Passidomo has expressed support for a 12-week ban that includes exceptions for rape and incest.

During Harris' remarks, she recognized pregnant people who must now travel to another state to get an abortion "because last June the United States Supreme Court took away that constitutional right, a fundamental right, a basic freedom from the people of America, from the women of America.”

“America is a promise. It is a promise of freedom and liberty — not for some, but for all.” - VP Kamala Harris during a abortion rights rally in Tallahassee on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/PbSQyq7H47 — Valerie Crowder #BeKind (@valcrowder) January 22, 2023

Harris also emphasized America’s promise of freedom and liberty for all. “A promise that we made in the Declaration of Independence that we are each endowed with the right to liberty and the pursuit of happiness," she said. "To be clear, these rights were not bestowed upon us, they belong to us as Americans.”

Harris said Congress should pass a measure guaranteeing access to abortion. She also announced President Biden’s latest efforts to protect access to the abortion pill.

