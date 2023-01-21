© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our hosts, veteran journalists from our partner public radio stations: WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami and WJCT’s Melissa Ross, broadcasting from Jacksonville.

DeSantis looks to ban COVID-19 mandates, and what’s Florida doing to protect natural resources?

WJCT News | By Brendan Rivers
Published January 21, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST
After a similar proposal died last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed to pass a measure that would shield physicians from being disciplined for expressing views on issues such as COVID-19.
After a similar proposal died last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed to pass a measure that would shield physicians from being disciplined for expressing views on issues such as COVID-19.

In this week's Florida Roundup, we discuss Gov. Ron DeSantis' push to solidify Florida’s bans on COVID-19 mandates, and a look at what the Everglades restoration.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling on Florida lawmakers to permanently enact a number of bans on COVID-19 related mandates in the state.

DeSantis announced his proposed legislation earlier this week at a news conference in Panama City Beach, where he shared the stage with a local dermatologist known for spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine on Twitter.

The governor’s proposal would make permanent a number of temporary measures that the Republican-controlled Legislature passed during a 2021 special session.

Those measures are set to expire June 1, including bans on mask and COVID-19 vaccine mandates in schools, COVID-19 passports and employers making hiring or firing decisions based on someone’s vaccine status.

Guests:


Is Florida doing enough to protect its natural resources?

In his inauguration speech at the start of his second term a couple of weeks ago, DeSantis said his administration had ushered in a “new era in stewardship for Florida’s natural resources.”

DeSantis said he’d promoted water quality and touted $2.5 billion promised in his first term for Everglades restoration. Two weeks ago he pledged another $3.5 billion.

While DeSantis has garnered praise from some environmental advocates for channeling more money into Everglades restoration, others say he comes up short on environmental issues. They accuse him of “greenwashing” and say they want DeSantis to do more to combat climate change. Meanwhile, many of the state’s waterways are in poor health. A new study puts Florida at the top of the list for the most polluted lakes in the country.

Guests:

Politics / Issues Ron DeSantisCoronavirusVaccine Mandatemask mandateCOVID-19Evergladeswater quality
