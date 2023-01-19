© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube is seriously injured in a fall at his Sarasota home

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published January 19, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST
Greg Steube talking in front of a microphone with his hands held out
Chris O'Meara
/
AP
FILE - U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., speaks during a campaign event, Oct. 27, 2020, in Sarasota. The Florida congressman was injured in an accident at his home Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, his office said.

In a series of tweets, Steube said he fell 25 feet off a ladder while cutting tree limbs.

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube sustained several injuries in an accident at his home on Florida's Gulf Coast, his office said.

A short statement released Steube's office on Wednesday evening didn't include details about the injuries or how serious they were.

But in a series of tweets on Thursday, Steube said he fell about 25 feet off a ladder while cutting tree limbs on his property on Wednesday.

“We will provide additional updates when possible,” the statement said. “Please pray for the Congressman and his family.”

Fellow Republican Christian Ziegler, who is vice chair of Florida's GOP, tweeted late Wednesday that he had just heard that Steube was still in the hospital, but doing well. “Big relief to hear," Ziegler said in the tweet.

Sara Nealeigh, a spokeswoman for Sarasota County Emergency Services, told The Associated Press in an email that she wouldn't be able to provide or confirm patient information due to the federal law restricting release of medical information.

Steube was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018 and just began his third term. He represents all of Sarasota and Charlotte counties and part of Lee County.

WUSF staff writer Carl Lisciandrello contributed to this report.

Greg Steube
