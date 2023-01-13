© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our hosts, veteran journalists from our partner public radio stations: WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami and WJCT’s Melissa Ross, broadcasting from Jacksonville.

Jair Bolsonaro's Orlando visit, a new direction for New College of Florida, and Democratic strategy

WJCT News | By Melissa Ross
Published January 13, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, pictured here at an election debate in October.
Mauro Pimentel
/
AFP via Getty Images/NPR
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, pictured here at an election debate in October.

On this week's Florida Roundup, we discussed former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro in Orlando, DeSantis taking New College of Florida in a new direction and a rough road ahead for Democrats.

From leader of a country — to Florida man. And no, we’re not talking about Donald Trump.

The former president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, is hanging out in Orlando these days. And some — including members of Congress — say he shouldn’t be allowed to.

On this week's show, we looked at the discussion over former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro in Florida.

Our guest: Tim Padgett, WLRN Americas editor.

Also, concern at New College of Florida as Gov. Ron DeSantis says he'll take the traditionally progressive school in a more conservative direction.

We spoke with USA Today statewide enterprise reporter Kathryn Varn, Sarasota Herald-Tribune political editor Zac Anderson, and Sophia Brown, the editor in chief of New College’s student-run newspaper, The Catalyst.

Then later, the tough road ahead for the state’s Democrats in an increasingly red state, with Democratic strategist Steve Schale.

Copyright 2023 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.

Politics / Issues Jair BolsonaroRon DeSantisNew College of FloridaFlorida Democratic Party
