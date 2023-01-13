Jair Bolsonaro's Orlando visit, a new direction for New College of Florida, and Democratic strategy

From leader of a country — to Florida man. And no, we’re not talking about Donald Trump.

The former president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, is hanging out in Orlando these days. And some — including members of Congress — say he shouldn’t be allowed to.

On this week's show, we looked at the discussion over former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro in Florida.

Our guest: Tim Padgett, WLRN Americas editor.

Also, concern at New College of Florida as Gov. Ron DeSantis says he'll take the traditionally progressive school in a more conservative direction.

We spoke with USA Today statewide enterprise reporter Kathryn Varn, Sarasota Herald-Tribune political editor Zac Anderson, and Sophia Brown, the editor in chief of New College’s student-run newspaper, The Catalyst.

Then later, the tough road ahead for the state’s Democrats in an increasingly red state, with Democratic strategist Steve Schale.

