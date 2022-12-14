© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues

Florida legislature passes a massive property insurance bill

WFSU | By Valerie Crowder
Published December 14, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST
House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast opens the Special Session Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla.
Phil Sears
/
AP
House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast opens the Special Session Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla.

It passed mostly along party lines as Republicans used their supermajority power in both the House and Senate to reject every amendment put forward by Democrats.

Check back for updates.

Florida lawmakers have passed a massive property insurance bill — mostly along party lines as Republicans used their supermajority power in both the House and Senate to reject every amendment put forward by Democrats.

Republicans and Democrats agreed the goal of passing property insurance legislation should be to drive down rates. But the two sides differed on how to get there. The GOP-sponsored bill takes a market-based approach. It seeks to cut back on fraud and litigation—two factors the industry says are driving up costs. Republicans say the changes will lead to lower rates.

But the measure contains no guarantees rates will go down. And that was a problem for Democrats.

The minority party also opposed a provision in the bill that would lower the eligibility threshold for Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, the state-run insurer of last resort.

Copyright 2022 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags
Politics / Issues property insurancehomeowners insurance2022 Florida Legislature
Valerie Crowder
Valerie Crowder is a freelance reporter based in Panama City, Florida. Before moving to Florida, she covered politics and education for Public Radio East in New Bern, North Carolina. While at PRE, she was also a fill-in host during All Things Considered. She got her start in public radio at WAER-FM in Syracuse, New York, where she was a part-time reporter, assistant producer and host. She has a B.A. in newspaper online journalism and political science from Syracuse University. When she’s not reporting the news, she enjoys reading classic fiction and thrillers, hiking with members of the Florida Trail Association and doing yoga.
See stories by Valerie Crowder
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now