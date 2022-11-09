In Sarasota County, Republican candidates reelected to state and federal seats, penny sales tax passes

Incumbent Republican Greg Steube beat out Democratic opponent Andrea Kale for the seat representing Florida's 17th congressional district, which includes parts of Sarasota, Charlotte and northeastern Lee counties.

In House District 73, which covers coastal Sarasota, a school teacher lost his bid to unseat incumbent Republican Fiona McFarland, a Navy veteran and former business consultant.

Derek Reich, a 27-year-old government teacher at Sarasota High, ran on a platform of promoting fair civics curriculum in Florida's classrooms.

Voters also approved the extension of a one-percent sales tax in Sarasota County, which applies to local purchases under $5,000 and is added to the state's existing 6 percent sales tax.

County officials say about a quarter of the penny sales tax revenue is generated by tourists, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

Here are the results of other key races in Sarasota County:

Loading...

State House of Representatives

District 73:



McFarland, Fiona (REP) - 56.43%

Reich, Derek (DEM) - 44.57%



County Commissioner, District 2



Mark Smith (REP) - 50.72%

Fredd "Glossie" Atkins (DEM) - 49.28%

County Commissioner, District 4

Joseph Neunder (REP) - 59.5%

Daniel Kuether (DEM) - 40.5%



County Referendum

Continue One-Cent Sales Tax for Local Improvements



Yes - 77.92%

No - 22.08%

Voters approved a penny sales tax to improve public safety, protect water quality and the environment, reduce traffic congestion, and fund projects relating to local schools, parks, libraries, and other community needs.

