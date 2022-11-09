© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
DESANTIS WINS: How Florida voted in the races for governor and the statewide elections
Politics / Issues
WUSF Grove - Democracy Logo .png
Democracy 2022
WUSF Public Media is focused on empowering your participation in democracy this election season. We’ve created places where you can ask questions about the election process, the issues and candidates. That feedback will inform the reporting you see here. We’re listening.

In Sarasota County, Republican candidates reelected to state and federal seats, penny sales tax passes

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7
Published November 9, 2022 at 12:25 AM EST
Congress Big Tech CEOs
U.S. Senate
/
Pool Washington Examiner
Greg Steube.

Incumbent Republicans representing Sarasota County beat out challenges to state and federal offices.

Incumbent Republican Greg Steube beat out Democratic opponent Andrea Kale for the seat representing Florida's 17th congressional district, which includes parts of Sarasota, Charlotte and northeastern Lee counties.

In House District 73, which covers coastal Sarasota, a school teacher lost his bid to unseat incumbent Republican Fiona McFarland, a Navy veteran and former business consultant.

Derek Reich, a 27-year-old government teacher at Sarasota High, ran on a platform of promoting fair civics curriculum in Florida's classrooms.

Voters also approved the extension of a one-percent sales tax in Sarasota County, which applies to local purchases under $5,000 and is added to the state's existing 6 percent sales tax.

County officials say about a quarter of the penny sales tax revenue is generated by tourists, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

Here are the results of other key races in Sarasota County:

Loading...

State House of Representatives

District 73:

  • McFarland, Fiona  (REP) - 56.43%
  • Reich, Derek  (DEM) - 44.57%

County Commissioner, District 2


  • Mark Smith (REP) - 50.72%
  • Fredd "Glossie" Atkins (DEM) - 49.28%

County Commissioner, District 4

  • Joseph Neunder (REP) - 59.5%
  • Daniel Kuether (DEM) - 40.5%

County Referendum

Continue One-Cent Sales Tax for Local Improvements

  • Yes - 77.92%
  • No - 22.08%

Voters approved a penny sales tax to improve public safety, protect water quality and the environment, reduce traffic congestion, and fund projects relating to local schools, parks, libraries, and other community needs.

Tags
Politics / Issues 2022 ElectionsSarasota CountyAndrea KaleGreg Steube
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now