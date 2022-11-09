In Polk County, voters pass a land conservation property tax as Republicans sweep

Polk County voters passed a property tax dedicated to purchasing and preserving land for conservation, restarting a program originally approved by voters in 1994.

Property owners will each pay 20 cents for every thousand dollars in home value, bringing in about $300 million for land acquisition and preservation.

The property tax initially ran from 1995 until 2015, and previously provided Polk County with over $80 million that was earmarked for preserving properties such as the popular Circle B Bar Preserve and the Lakeland Highlands Scrub.

Tom Palmer, a board member with Polk Forever, says the funding will help the county fill in the gaps between preserved lands that were previously acquired.

"This time, instead of only buying land, this referendum will also allow Polk County to purchase conservation easements," Palmer said.

Palmer hopes private landowners will be willing to help further strengthen the Florida wildlife corridor.

The tax will be focused on preserving four key areas — the Green Swamp, Polk County Highlands, Upper Kissimmee Basin and the Peace River.

Also, four-year term representative Colleen Burton defeated Democrat Veysel Dokur for Florida Senate's District 12 seat, which covers northern Polk County, Lakeland and Winter Haven.

Burton is joined by winning Republican candidate Ben Albritton, who easily defeated opponent Christopher Proia with a margin of 71% to 29% of the vote. He will represent District 27, which now represents southern Polk, Hardee, DeSoto, Charlotte counties along with parts of Lee County.

Republican Scott Franklin won re-election in his U.S. House District 16 race, defeating Keith Hayden.

State Senate

District 12:



Burton, Colleen (REP) - 63.17%

Dokur, Veysel (DEM) - 36.83%

District 27:



Albritton Jr., Ben (REP) - 71.24%

Proia, Christopher (DEM) - 28.76%

County Commissioner, District 4

Martha Santiago (REP) - 65.98%

Markeishia Smith (DEM) - 34.02%

School Board, District 7

Lisa Miller - 56.56%

Jill Sessions - 34.02%

County Referendum

Acquisition and Management of Water Resources and Environmental Lands

To acquire, preserve, protect, manage, or restore, water resources, environmental lands and important fish and wildlife habitat.

For: 58.42%

Against: 41.58%

