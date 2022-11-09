Bilirakis will return to Congressional seat, Penny for Pasco tax renewal passes

Republican Congressman Gus Bilirakis — who represents Pasco and northern Pinellas counties — won his seat against Democrat Kimberly Walker, and Pasco County voters approved a countywide tax referendum.

Voters easily re-approved the Penny for Pasco referendum that has been in effect for 18 years and has generated $1 billion for county school improvements and government expenses such as sheriff's patrol cars and traffic improvements. The one percent sales tax will be in effect for for another 15 years.

Unofficial election results:

State Senate

District 21:



Hooper, Ed (REP) - 68.05%

Lionheart, Amaro (DEM) - 31.95%

District 23:



Burgess, Danny (REP) - 65.40%

Harvey, Mike (DEM) - 34.60%

State House of Representatives

District 53:



Holcomb, Jeff (REP) - 74.40%

Laufenberg, Keith G (DEM) - 35.60%

District 54:



Maggard, Randy (REP) - 61.94%

Otwell, Ryan S. (NPA) - 2.25%

Staver, Brian (DEM) - 35.81%

District 55:



Hacker Jr, Charles "C.J." (CPF) - 22.22%

Steele, Kevin M. (REP) - 77.78%

School Board Member District 1

Al Hernandez - 65.08%

James Washington - 34.92%

Pasco County Referendum

2025 Penny for Pasco

For 64.58% Against 35.42%

To Fund Job Creation, Public Safety, Environmental Lands, Education and Infrastructure Shall a one-cent sales surtax continue to be levied, beginning in 2025 and continuing through 2039, and shared among Pasco County Schools (45%), Pasco County (45%), and Pasco's cities (10%) for: job creation and economic development, public safety infrastructure; acquiring environmentally sensitive lands; infrastructure for new schools, renovations, additions, athletics, instructional technology and security; parks and recreation infrastructure; transportation infrastructure; and public infrastructure

