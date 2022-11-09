© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
DESANTIS WINS: How Florida voted in the races for governor and the statewide elections
Politics / Issues
Democracy 2022
WUSF Public Media is focused on empowering your participation in democracy this election season. We’ve created places where you can ask questions about the election process, the issues and candidates. That feedback will inform the reporting you see here. We’re listening.

Manatee County voters elect Republican commissioners and pass tax exemption for businesses

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Kerry Sheridan
Published November 9, 2022 at 5:16 AM EST
Republican Vern Buchanan won reelection to U.S. House District 16, which represents parts of Manatee County and southeastern Hillsborough.

The ballot measure was narrowly passed by a thin margin of just a few thousand votes.

In local races, three Republican candidates took seats on the Manatee County Commission, including Amanda Ballard's defeat of Democratic incumbent Reggie Bellamy for the District 2 seat.

Fifty-one percent of voters in Manatee County also contributed to a narrow passage of a ballot measure to extend a tax incentive program for businesses .

Businesses in manufacturing, processing or production that establish 10 or more well-paying, new full-time jobs are eligible for a property tax exemption.

The incentive can also apply to expanding businesses that establish 25 or more full-time jobs, and also sell more than 50% of their products outside of Manatee County.

State House of Representatives

District 70:

  • Beltran, Mike  (REP) - 63.11%
  • Salazar Jr, Eleuterio "Junior"  (DEM) - 36.89%

District 72:

  • Dameus, Roberts Guy (DEM) - 66.75%
  • Gregory, Tommy  (REP) - 33.25%

County Commissioner District 2

  • Amanda Ballard (REP)- 58.59%
  • Reggie Bellamy (DEM)- 41.41%

County Commissioner District 4

  • Michael C. Rahn (REP)- 90.50%
  • (Write-in, NPA)- 9.5%

County Commissioner District 6 (At-large)

  • Jason Bearden (REP)- 92.71%
  • (Write-in, NPA)- 7.29%

School Board District 2

  • Harold E. Byrd, Jr.- 46.87%
  • Cindy Spray- 53.13%

County Referendum


  • Yes: 50.9%
  • No: 49.1%
2022 Elections
Kerry Sheridan
I cover health and K-12 education – two topics that have overlapped a lot since the pandemic began.
See stories by Kerry Sheridan
