Castor returns to Congress, Hillsborough transportation tax fails

Democrat Kathy Castor will maintain her Tampa-area U.S. House seat. Meanwhile, a Hillsborough County transportation tax failed to pass.

Castor has been a member of Congress since 2006, but redistricting shifted her Hillsborough County district southwest to encompass parts of St. Petersburg and Pinellas County.

Also Tuesday, the one-cent sales tax referendum for transportation in Hillsborough County was defeated after being on the ballot, and then off, and back on again because of court challenges.

About 51% of voters said no to the plan, and Jim Davison, spokesman of the group, No Tax for Tracks, said he thinks that's the end of the court wrangling, too.

"The county wanted it on. The county got their way and the ballot remained. They have to come up with a new plan."

Davison said he thinks inflation pressures and voter distrust led to the transportation referendum's defeat.

Unofficial election results:

Loading...

Loading...

State Senate

District 14:



Collins, Jay (REP) - 54.80%

Cruz, Janet (DEM) - 45.20%

District 16:



Paylan, Christina B. (REP) - 40.94%

Rouson, Darryl Ervin (DEM) - 59.06%

District 23:



Burgess, Danny (REP) - 61.01%

Harvey, Mike (DEM) - 38.99%

State House of Representatives

District 62:



Brown, Jeremy M. (REP) - 42.39%

Rayner, Michele K. (DEM) - 57.61%

District 64:



Cruz Lanz, Maura (REP) - 46.93%

Valdès, Susan L. (DEM) - 53.07%

District 65:



Gonzalez Pittman, Karen (REP) - 53.86%

McDonald, Jen (DEM) - 46.14%

District 66:



Koster, Traci (REP) - 60.38%

Tillery, David (DEM) - 39.62%

District 67:



Bonano, Lisette (REP) - 46.11%

Driskell, Fentrice (DEM) - 53.89%

District 68:



McClure, Lawrence (REP) - 68.45%

Wright, Lorissa (DEM) - 31.55%

District 69:



Alvarez, Daniel "Danny" (REP) - 57.09%

Learned, Andrew (DEM) - 42.91%

District 70:



Beltran, Mike (REP) - 60.08%

Salazar Jr, Eleuterio "Junior" (DEM) - 39.92%

Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners

District 1:



Scott D. Levinson (REP)- 49.88%

Harry Cohen (DEM)- 50.12%

District 2:



Ken Hagan (REP)- 56.79%

Angela Birdsong (DEM)- 43.21%

District 5 (At-Large):



Donna Cameron Cepeda (REP)- 52.98%

Mariella Smith (DEM)- 47.02%

District 7 (At-Large):



Joshua Wostal (REP)- 52.61%

Kimberly Overman (DEM)- 47.39%

Hillsborough County Referendum

Countywide Transportation Improvements with One Percent Sales Surtax

For 48.60% Against 51.40%

Should transportation improvements be funded throughout Hillsborough County, including Tampa, Plant City, Temple Terrace, Brandon, Riverview, Carrollwood, and Town ‘n’ Country.

