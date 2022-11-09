© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
DESANTIS WINS: How Florida voted in the races for governor and the statewide elections
Politics / Issues
Democracy 2022
WUSF Public Media is focused on empowering your participation in democracy this election season. We’ve created places where you can ask questions about the election process, the issues and candidates. That feedback will inform the reporting you see here. We’re listening.

Castor returns to Congress, Hillsborough transportation tax fails

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Craig Kopp
Published November 9, 2022 at 12:23 AM EST
U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor stands at a podium
Stephanie Colombini
/
WUSF Public Media

Kathy Castor will retain her U.S. House of Representatives seat, and a Hillsborough County Transportation tax failed to pass.

Castor has been a member of Congress since 2006, but redistricting shifted her Hillsborough County district southwest to encompass parts of St. Petersburg and Pinellas County.

Also Tuesday, the one-cent sales tax referendum for transportation in Hillsborough County was defeated after being on the ballot, and then off, and back on again because of court challenges.

About 51% of voters said no to the plan, and Jim Davison, spokesman of the group, No Tax for Tracks, said he thinks that's the end of the court wrangling, too.

"The county wanted it on. The county got their way and the ballot remained. They have to come up with a new plan."

Davison said he thinks inflation pressures and voter distrust led to the transportation referendum's defeat.

Unofficial election results:

State Senate

District 14:

  • Collins, Jay  (REP) - 54.80%
  • Cruz, Janet (DEM) - 45.20%

District 16:

  • Paylan, Christina B. (REP) - 40.94%
  • Rouson, Darryl Ervin (DEM) - 59.06%

District 23:

  • Burgess, Danny  (REP) - 61.01%
  • Harvey, Mike (DEM) - 38.99%

State House of Representatives

District 62:

  • Brown, Jeremy M. (REP) - 42.39%
  • Rayner, Michele K. (DEM) - 57.61%

District 64:

  • Cruz Lanz, Maura  (REP) - 46.93%
  • Valdès, Susan L. (DEM) - 53.07%

District 65:

  • Gonzalez Pittman, Karen  (REP) - 53.86%
  • McDonald, Jen  (DEM) - 46.14%

District 66:

  • Koster, Traci  (REP) - 60.38%
  • Tillery, David  (DEM) - 39.62%

District 67:

  • Bonano, Lisette  (REP) - 46.11%
  • Driskell, Fentrice  (DEM) - 53.89%

District 68:

  • McClure, Lawrence  (REP) - 68.45%
  • Wright, Lorissa  (DEM) - 31.55%

District 69:

  • Alvarez, Daniel "Danny" (REP) - 57.09%
  • Learned, Andrew  (DEM) - 42.91%

District 70:

  • Beltran, Mike  (REP) - 60.08%
  • Salazar Jr, Eleuterio "Junior"  (DEM) - 39.92%

Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners

District 1:

  • Scott D. Levinson (REP)- 49.88%
  • Harry Cohen (DEM)- 50.12%

District 2:

  • Ken Hagan (REP)- 56.79%
  • Angela Birdsong (DEM)- 43.21%

District 5 (At-Large):

  • Donna Cameron Cepeda (REP)- 52.98%
  • Mariella Smith (DEM)- 47.02%

District 7 (At-Large):

  • Joshua Wostal (REP)- 52.61%
  • Kimberly Overman (DEM)- 47.39%

Hillsborough County Referendum

Countywide Transportation Improvements with One Percent Sales Surtax 

 For 48.60% Against 51.40%

Should transportation improvements be funded throughout Hillsborough County, including Tampa, Plant City, Temple Terrace, Brandon, Riverview, Carrollwood, and Town ‘n’ Country.

Politics / Issues 2022 ElectionsHillsborough CountyKathy CastorJim JudgeAlan CohnLaurel Lee
Craig Kopp
I started my journalism career delivering the Toledo Blade newspaper on my bike.
See stories by Craig Kopp
