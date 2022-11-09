2022 election: How Tampa Bay voted in key races that represent the area

On Tuesday night, Florida Republican candidates swept bids for the Florida Cabinet — and Republican candidates in congressional races largely followed suit.

Republican candidate Anna Paulina Luna defeated Democratic opponent Eric Lynn in Pinellas County's 13th congressional district to take the place of former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who was unsuccessful in his race for governor on Tuesday. Another closely watched congressional race in the greater Tampa Bay region was Republican Laurel Lee's victory over Democrat Alan Cohn for Florida's newly drawn 15th congressional district.

Democratic incumbent Fentrice Driskell withstood a challenge to Florida House District 67, which encompasses northeastern Hillsborough County.

While Florida voters appeared to have rejected statewide constitutional amendments, several countywide referendums were passed by voters in the greater Tampa Bay region.



U.S. Representative

(In districts serving the greater Tampa Bay region)

District 12

Bilirakis, Gus Michael (REP) *Incumbent — 70.59%

Kimberly Walker (DEM) — 29.41%

Smith, Charles (NPA-WRI) — 0%

District 13

Lynn, Eric (DEM) — 44.79%

Luna, Anna Paulina (REP) — 53.42%

Craft, Frank (Libertarian) — 1.79%

Curnow, Jacob Daniel (WRI) — 0%

Young, Dwight (WRI) — 0%

District 14

Castor, Kathy (DEM) *Incumbent — 56.56%

Judge, James (REP) — 43.44%

District 15

Cohn, Alan M. (DEM) — 41.24%

Lee, Laurel (REP) — 58.76%

District 16

Buchanan, Vern (REP) *Incumbent — 62.36%

Hartman, Ralph E. (WRI) — 0%

Schneider, Jan (DEM) — 37.64%

District 17

Steube, Greg (REP) *Incumbent — 63.85%

Kale, Andrea Doria (DEM) — 35.51%

Murray, Theodore "Pink Tie" (NPA) — 0.64%

District 18

Franklin, Scott (REP) *Incumbent — 74.72%

Hayden Jr, Keith R. (NPA) — 25.28%

Serratore, Leonard L (WRI) — 0%

State Senate

(In districts serving the greater Tampa Bay area)

District 12:

Burton, Colleen (REP) - 63.17%

Dokur, Veysel (DEM) - 36.83%

District 14:

Collins, Jay (REP) - 54.8%

Cruz, Janet (DEM) - 45.2%

District 16:

Paylan, Christina B. (REP) - 36.44%

Rouson, Darryl Ervin (DEM) - 63.56%

District 18:

DiCeglie, Nick (REP) - 57.2%

Ortiz, Eunic (DEM) - 42.8%

District 21:

Hooper, Ed (REP) - 65.01%

Lionheart, Amaro (DEM) - 34.99%

District 23:

Burgess, Danny (REP) - 63.49%

Harvey, Mike (DEM) - 36.51%

District 27:

Albritton Jr., Ben (REP) - 71.24%

Proia, Christopher (DEM) - 28.76%

State House of Representatives

(In districts serving the greater Tampa Bay area)

District 53:

Holcomb, Jeff (REP) - 70.08%

Laufenberg, Keith G (DEM) - 29.92%

District 54:

Maggard, Randy (REP) - 61.94%

Otwell, Ryan S. (NPA) - 2.25%

Staver, Brian (DEM) - 35.81%

District 55:

Hacker Jr, Charles "C.J." (CPF) - 22.22%

Steele, Kevin M. (REP) - 77.78%

District 58:

Berfield, Kimberly "Kim" (REP) - 60.58%

Fensterwald, Bernard "Bernie" (DEM) - 39.42%

District 59:

Douglas, Dawn (DEM) - 39.67%

Jacques, Berny (REP) - 60.33%

District 60:

Cross, Lindsay (DEM) - 53.75%

Henson, Audrey (REP) - 46.25%

District 61:

Chaney, Linda (REP) - 56.23%

Warwick, Janet Varnell (DEM) - 43.77%

District 62:

Brown, Jeremy M. (REP) - 30.87%

Rayner, Michele K. (DEM) - 69.13%

District 64:

Cruz Lanz, Maura (REP) - 46.93%

Valdès, Susan L. (DEM) - 53.07%

District 65:

Gonzalez Pittman, Karen (REP) - 53.86%

McDonald, Jen (DEM) - 46.14%

District 66:

Koster, Traci (REP) - 60.38%

Tillery, David (DEM) - 39.62%

District 67:

Bonano, Lisette (REP) - 46.11%

Driskell, Fentrice (DEM) - 53.89%

District 68:

McClure, Lawrence (REP) - 68.45%

Wright, Lorissa (DEM) - 31.55%

District 69:

Alvarez, Daniel "Danny" (REP) - 57.09%

Learned, Andrew (DEM) - 42.91%

District 70:

Beltran, Mike (REP) - 63.11%

Salazar Jr, Eleuterio "Junior" (DEM) - 36.89%

District 72:

Dameus, Roberts Guy (DEM) - 66.75%

Gregory, Tommy (REP) - 33.25%

District 73:

McFarland, Fiona (REP) - 56.28%

Reich, Derek (DEM) - 43.72%

County races and referendums

(In counties serving the greater Tampa Bay area)

Hillsborough County

County Commission, District 1

Scott D. Levinson (REP)- 49.88%

Harry Cohen (DEM)- 50.12%

County Commission, District 2

Ken Hagan (REP)- 56.76%

Angela Birdsong (DEM)- 43.21%

County Commission, District 5 (At-Large)

Donna Cameron Cepeda (REP)- 52.91%

Mariella Smith (DEM)- 47.09%

County Commission, District 7 (At-Large)

Joshua Wostal (REP)- 52.61%

Kimberly Overman (DEM)- 47.39%

Referendum: Countywide Transportation Improvements with One Percent Sales Surtax — FAILED

For: 48.60%

Against: 51.40%

Pinellas County

County Commission, District 2 (At-Large)

Brian Scott (REP) - 54.35%

Patricia "Pat" Gerard (DEM) - 46.65%

School Board, District 3 (At-Large)

Keesha Benson - 47.56%

Dawn Peters - 52.44%

District 6

Brian M. Martin - 46.95%

Stephanie Meyer - 53.05%

Pasco County

School Board, District 1

Al Hernandez - 65.08%

James Washington - 34.92%

Referendum: Penny for Pasco — PASSED

For: 64.58%

Against: 35.42%

Manatee County

County Commissioner, District 2

Amanda Ballard (REP)- 58.59%

Reggie Bellamy (DEM)- 41.41%

County Commissioner, District 4

Michael C. Rahn (REP)- 90.50%

(Write-in, NPA)- 9.5%

County Commissioner, District 6 (At-Large)

Jason Bearden (REP)- 92.71%

(Write-in, NPA)- 7.29%

School Board, District 2

Harold E. Byrd, Jr.- 46.87%

Cindy Spray - 53.13%

Referendum: Economic Development Tax Referendum — PASSED

For: 50.95%

Against: 49.05%

Sarasota County

County Commissioner, District 2

Mark Smith (REP) - 51%

Fredd "Glossie" Atkins (DEM) - 49%

County Commissioner, District 4

Joseph Neunder (REP) - 58%

Daniel Kuether (DEM) - 42%

Referendum: One-Cent Sales Tax for Local Improvements — PASSED

To improve public safety, protect water quality and the environment, reduce traffic congestion, and fund projects relating to local schools, parks, libraries, and other community needs



For: 77.92%

77.92% No: 22.08%

Polk County

County Commissioner, District 4

Martha Santiago (REP) - 65.98 %

Markeishia Smith (DEM) - 34.02%

School Board, District 7

Lisa Miller - 565.56%

Jill Sessions - 34.02%

Referendum: Acquisition and Management of Water Resources and Environmental Lands — PASSED

To acquire, preserve, protect, manage, or restore, water resources, environmental lands and important fish and wildlife habitat.

