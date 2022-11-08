WUSF Public Media is focused on empowering your participation in democracy this election season. We’ve created places where you can ask questions about the election process, the issues and candidates. That feedback will inform the reporting you see here. We’re listening.
Luna wins U.S. House seat in Pinellas County's redrawn Congressional District 13
Luna, 33, an Air Force veteran, previously lost the race to Charlie Crist in 2020.
Republican Anna Paulina Luna's won her race for Pinellas County's Congressional District 13, which was formerly held by Charlie Crist before it was redrawn.
Luna defeated Democrat Eric Lynn, winning 53% of the vote to Lynn's 45%.
The redistricting of the district made it more favorable for Republicans.
Luna had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Lynn had worked in President Barack Obama's administration.
Here are the unofficial election results for other key races in Pinellas:
Loading...
Loading...
State Senate
District 18:
- DiCeglie, Nick (REP) - 57.20%
- Ortiz, Eunic (DEM) - 42.80%
District 21:
- Hooper, Ed (REP) - 63.20%
- Lionheart, Amaro (DEM) - 36.80%
State House of Representatives
District 58:
- Berfield, Kimberly "Kim" (REP) - 60.58%
- Fensterwald, Bernard "Bernie" (DEM) - 39.42%
District 59:
- Douglas, Dawn (DEM) - 39.67%
- Jacques, Berny (REP) - 60.33%
District 60:
- Cross, Lindsay (DEM) -53.75%
- Henson, Audrey (REP) - 46.25%
District 61:
- Chaney, Linda (REP) - 56.23%
- Warwick, Janet Varnell (DEM) - 43.77%
District 62:
- Brown, Jeremy M. (REP) - 20.92%
- Rayner, Michele K. (DEM) - 79.08%
Board of County Commissioners
District 2 (At-Large)
- Brian Scott (REP) - 54.35%
- Patricia "Pat" Gerard (DEM) - 45.65%
School Board
District 3 (At-Large)
- Keesha Benson - 47.56%
- Dawn Peters - 52.44%
District 6 (Single Member)
- Brian M. Martin - 46.95%
- Stephanie Meyer - 53.06%