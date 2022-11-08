© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
DESANTIS WINS: How Florida voted in the races for governor and the statewide elections
Luna wins U.S. House seat in Pinellas County's redrawn Congressional District 13

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Craig Kopp,
The Associated Press
Published November 8, 2022 at 11:45 PM EST
Election 2022 Florida
Chris O'Meara
/
AP
Anna Paulina Luna, Republican candidate for Florida Congressional District 13, speaks during a Get Out To Vote rally Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Luna, 33, an Air Force veteran, previously lost the race to Charlie Crist in 2020.

Republican Anna Paulina Luna's won her race for Pinellas County's Congressional District 13, which was formerly held by Charlie Crist before it was redrawn.

Luna defeated Democrat Eric Lynn, winning 53% of the vote to Lynn's 45%.

The redistricting of the district made it more favorable for Republicans.

Luna had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Lynn had worked in President Barack Obama's administration.

Here are the unofficial election results for other key races in Pinellas:

Loading...

Loading...

State Senate

District 18:

  • DiCeglie, Nick  (REP) - 57.20%
  • Ortiz, Eunic  (DEM) - 42.80%

District 21:

  • Hooper, Ed  (REP) - 63.20%
  • Lionheart, Amaro  (DEM) - 36.80%

State House of Representatives

District 58:

  • Berfield, Kimberly "Kim" (REP) - 60.58%
  • Fensterwald, Bernard "Bernie" (DEM) - 39.42%

District 59:

  • Douglas, Dawn  (DEM) - 39.67%
  • Jacques, Berny  (REP) - 60.33%

District 60:

  • Cross, Lindsay  (DEM) -53.75%
  • Henson, Audrey  (REP) - 46.25%

District 61:

  • Chaney, Linda  (REP) - 56.23%
  • Warwick, Janet Varnell (DEM) - 43.77%

District 62:

  • Brown, Jeremy M. (REP) - 20.92%
  • Rayner, Michele K. (DEM) - 79.08%

Board of County Commissioners

District 2 (At-Large)

  • Brian Scott (REP) - 54.35%
  • Patricia "Pat" Gerard (DEM) - 45.65%

School Board

District 3 (At-Large)

  • Keesha Benson - 47.56%
  • Dawn Peters - 52.44%

District 6 (Single Member)

  • Brian M. Martin - 46.95%
  • Stephanie Meyer - 53.06%
