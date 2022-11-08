© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues
WUSF Grove - Democracy Logo .png
Democracy 2022
WUSF Public Media is focused on empowering your participation in democracy this election season. We’ve created places where you can ask questions about the election process, the issues and candidates. That feedback will inform the reporting you see here. We’re listening.

2022 election: How Florida voted for governor and the statewide races

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published November 8, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST
Democracy2022_StatewideRaces_110822.jpg

Recapping how Florida voters cast their ballots in the 2022 General Election.

Here is a detailed breakdown of how Florida voted in the races for governor, Senate and constitutional amendments.

Loading...

Tags
Politics / Issues 2022 ElectionsRon DeSantisCharlie CristMarco RubioVal Demingsballot amendmentsConstitution Revision Commissionhomestead exemption
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now