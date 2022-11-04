© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our hosts, veteran journalists from our partner public radio stations: WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami and WJCT’s Melissa Ross, broadcasting from Jacksonville.

With the election near, a look at voter intimidation, Florida's GOP advantage, and electing judges

WJCT News | By Melissa Ross
Published November 4, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT
A sign directs voters to a polling place during the Super Tuesday primary voting at a polling place in Arlington, Va.
Saul Loeb
/
AFP/Getty Images
A sign directs voters to a polling place during the Super Tuesday primary voting at a polling place in Arlington, Va.

On this week's Florida Roundup, we discuss voter intimidation at early voting sites, Florida becoming more red, and the process of electing judges.

Scattered reports of voter intimidation at the polls have elections officials stressing the safety and security of early voting. And they’re urging voters to turn to trusted sources of information — like supervisors of elections — rather than social media.

Guests:

Joe Byrnes, reporter at WMFE.

Mark Earley, president of the Florida Supervisors of Elections. He is also supervisor of elections in Leon County.

The GOP advantage

Republican voter registration is outpacing Democrats. We discuss Florida's rightward turn.

Guests:

Steven Lemongello, politics editor, Orlando Sentinel.

Ana Ceballos, state government reporter, Miami Herald.

Judges on the ballot

Finally, they are some of the most influential officials in the state. And you, the voters, have a say in whether they stay in office. But most of us know very little about the judges who are on the ballot.

Luckily, we’ve got a handy guide for you to look at before you head into that voting booth.

Reporter Claire Heddles of Jacksonville Today has done a deep dive into all the judicial races on your ballot and told us more.

