With the election near, a look at voter intimidation, Florida's GOP advantage, and electing judges
On this week's Florida Roundup, we discuss voter intimidation at early voting sites, Florida becoming more red, and the process of electing judges.
Scattered reports of voter intimidation at the polls have elections officials stressing the safety and security of early voting. And they’re urging voters to turn to trusted sources of information — like supervisors of elections — rather than social media.
Guests:
Joe Byrnes, reporter at WMFE.
Mark Earley, president of the Florida Supervisors of Elections. He is also supervisor of elections in Leon County.
The GOP advantage
Republican voter registration is outpacing Democrats. We discuss Florida's rightward turn.
Guests:
Steven Lemongello, politics editor, Orlando Sentinel.
Ana Ceballos, state government reporter, Miami Herald.
Judges on the ballot
Finally, they are some of the most influential officials in the state. And you, the voters, have a say in whether they stay in office. But most of us know very little about the judges who are on the ballot.
Luckily, we’ve got a handy guide for you to look at before you head into that voting booth.
Reporter Claire Heddles of Jacksonville Today has done a deep dive into all the judicial races on your ballot and told us more.
