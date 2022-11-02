© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging.

Manatee County commissioner reaches a settlement over a COVID-19 vaccine appointment controversy

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Sky Lebron
Published November 2, 2022 at 5:11 AM EDT
Manatee County commissioner Vanessa Baugh has reached a settlement on an ethics charge after she was accused of putting herself and her friends at the top of the list for a COVID-19 vaccine last year.

Court records don't show details of the settlement between the commission and Vanessa Baugh.

A Manatee County commissioner has reached a settlement on an ethics charge after she was accused of putting herself and her friends at the top of the list for a COVID-19 vaccine last year. There would have been a hearing Nov. 1 if not for the settlement agreement.

Vanessa Baugh caught widespread backlash in March of 2021 for inserting her name and four people she knew at the top of the appointment list for a vaccination event with 3,000 limited doses, as originally reported by the Bradenton Herald.

Baugh helped coordinate the event, which was in the Lakewood Ranch area, and only available to residents in two Lakewood Ranch ZIP codes.

The ethics commission said it found probable cause that Baugh violated constitutional rules by abusing her power as county commissioner to prioritize certain people.

Last year, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said Baugh would not face charges, but the office did confirm she used her position to benefit herself and others.

WUSF News reached out to Baugh and the Manatee County Commission for comment, but did not get a response by the publishing time of this story.

Sky Lebron
As a host and reporter for WUSF, my goal is to unearth and highlight issues that wouldn’t be covered otherwise. If I truly connect with my audience as I relay to them the day’s most important stories and make them think about an issue past the point that I’ve said it in a newscast, that’s a success in my eyes.
