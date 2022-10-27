Can you bring a phone into the polls? We answer these and other Florida election questions

Florida's midterm elections are less than a month away, and there's a lot of information out there as voters prepare ahead of Nov. 8.

WUSF is here to answer your questions and empower voters with the information they need to participate in what could be a challenging election season.

You can check out our Voter Guide for key dates, how to register, sample ballots, and what you must take with you to the polls.

You can also check out our Democracy 2022 page for a look at the constitutional amendments, the key races across the greater Tampa Bay region and statewide, and local referendums going before voters.

As part of a partnership with public media newsrooms across the country called America Amplified, we plan is to help you navigate changes in election laws, and what you can expect on your ballot.

Here is a sampling of questions that we have received.

How do I find out if I'm registered to vote?

You can check on your voter registration status by going to the Department of State’s website and click on the “Am I Already Registered?” button. The deadline to register or update your registration in Florida was October 11, 2022.

What can't I bring with me to the polls?

Yes, you can bring your cell phone, but you CANNOT use it to take a selfie of you and your ballot.

No, you cannot bring your firearm into a polling center. Florida is one of at least eight states that explicitly bans openly carried or concealed firearms at the polls.

Florida also prohibits any political campaign materials or electioneering within 150 feet of polling places.

Do you have to vote for every position listed on the ballot or can you just not vote for ones you may not be sure of?

You are not required to make a selection in every race listed on your ballot.

To better understand what’s on the ballot and decide what races you’d like to vote in, you can check out our voter guide . You can find information on statewide referendums here . Your zip code looks like you are from Hillsborough County. Here's a link to t heir election site so you can see what will be on your specific ballot.

Do we only vote for the people in our own county?

You are correct, your ballot will be based on the county and precinct where you live. It could ask you to make decisions for your city and county, or for offices that serve your area, such as judges in a circuit court district. Check with your county Supervisor of Elections to see what will be on your ballot.

How can I find out about the "down ballot" measures that don't get a lot of attention?

We asked Brian Corley, the supervisor of elections for Pasco County. He suggests voters start with the basics, like an online search.

"Fact check," Corley said. "You can Google a candidate's name and see what comes up. Click on the News tab, for example."

Corley says voters can learn more about a candidate's background that way, or find a campaign website that lists candidate positions on issues.

He says one tough area is judicial races, where candidates cannot espouse any position on issues. But Corley says you may find out how they have argued or ruled in previous cases.

"But when in doubt, you're gonna get your sample ballot," Corley said. "And you can do the research, harness the technology to make you be an informed voter."

Why do I have to vote again in races that I saw on the ballot in August, such as school board races?

Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer says many of the non-partisan school board races have several candidates in the primary, and a clear winner isn't declared.

"In the primary election, if a candidate doesn't get 50 percent plus 1 of the votes, then the top two vote-getters in that race would go on to the general election," Latimer said. "Almost like a runoff, if you will."

While races in Hillsborough and Sarasota counties were determined in August, school board runoffs in Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas and Polk will be decided on Nov. 8.

[This post will be updated as we continue to get questions, and find answers.]

