© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues
WUSF Grove - Democracy Logo .png
Democracy 2022
WUSF Public Media is focused on empowering your participation in democracy this election season. We’ve created places where you can ask questions about the election process, the issues and candidates. That feedback will inform the reporting you see here. We’re listening.

Early voting starts Monday across the Tampa Bay area. Here's what you need to know

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published October 22, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT
Voting Booths
Thomas Iaco
/
WUSF Public Media
Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election begins Monday, Oct. 24, in counties across the greater Tampa Bay region.

Early voting opens Monday in counties across the area, with the deadline to request a mail-in ballot on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election begins Monday, Oct. 24, in counties across the greater Tampa Bay region.

Monday is the first day that early voting opens across the state.

VOTER GUIDE: Key dates, how to vote, and what you need to know ahead of Florida's election

Voters in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Manatee, DeSoto can begin casting their ballots Monday, with other counties following throughout the week.

"We are a large county and I want our voters to have plenty of options so I keep early voting open for the maximum number of days allowed by law, including two full weekends," Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer said.

Voters can obtain a mail-in ballot through their county's Supervisors of Elections offices. The deadlines to obtain a ballot is Oct. 29 for the general election, and must be returned by Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.

Here is when early voting begins across the greater Tampa Bay region, with links to voting locations.

Monday, Oct. 24:

Wednesday, Oct. 26:

Thursday, Oct. 27:

Friday, Oct. 28:

Whether voting during early voting or on Election Day, you must bring a current and valid photo ID with signature. Any one of the following photo IDs will be accepted:

  • Florida driver’s license Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles 
  • United States passport Debit or credit card 
  • Military identification 
  • Student identification 
  • Retirement center identification 
  • Neighborhood association identification 
  • Public assistance identification 
  • Veteran health identification card issued by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs 
  • License to carry a concealed weapon or firearm issued pursuant to s. 790.06 
  • Employee identification card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality.

To see your sample ballot, go to your county Supervisor of Elections website, identify your precinct based on your address, and look for information pertaining to the general election.

Tags
Politics / Issues 2022 ElectionsEarly Votingmail-in ballotsvote by mail
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now