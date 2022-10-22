Early voting starts Monday across the Tampa Bay area. Here's what you need to know

Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election begins Monday, Oct. 24, in counties across the greater Tampa Bay region.

Monday is the first day that early voting opens across the state.

VOTER GUIDE: Key dates, how to vote, and what you need to know ahead of Florida's election

Voters in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Manatee, DeSoto can begin casting their ballots Monday, with other counties following throughout the week.

"We are a large county and I want our voters to have plenty of options so I keep early voting open for the maximum number of days allowed by law, including two full weekends," Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer said.

Voters can obtain a mail-in ballot through their county's Supervisors of Elections offices. The deadlines to obtain a ballot is Oct. 29 for the general election, and must be returned by Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.

Here is when early voting begins across the greater Tampa Bay region, with links to voting locations.

Monday, Oct. 24:



Wednesday, Oct. 26:



Thursday, Oct. 27:



Friday, Oct. 28:



Whether voting during early voting or on Election Day, you must bring a current and valid photo ID with signature. Any one of the following photo IDs will be accepted:

Florida driver’s license Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

United States passport Debit or credit card

Military identification

Student identification

Retirement center identification

Neighborhood association identification

Public assistance identification

Veteran health identification card issued by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs

License to carry a concealed weapon or firearm issued pursuant to s. 790.06

Employee identification card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality.

To see your sample ballot, go to your county Supervisor of Elections website, identify your precinct based on your address, and look for information pertaining to the general election.

