© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues

It's Demings vs. Rubio in the first and only debate before the November election

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published October 18, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT
Val Demings talks into a micropone
Rebecca Blackwell
/
AP
U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks during a campaign event with members of south Florida Latino communities, in Miami, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Demings is running against Republican Senator Marco Rubio in the midterm elections.

The hour-long debate takes place days before early voting opens throughout the state.

The debate can be heard live on WUSF 89.7 starting at 7 p.m.

Democratic Representative Val Demings and Republican Senator Marco Rubio face off tonight in their first and only televised debate ahead of November elections.

Demings will face off against Rubio in an hour-long televised debate just days before early voting opens throughout the state.

The former Orlando police chief is vying for incumbent Rubio’s seat in the Senate, which he’s held onto since 2010. 

The debate begins at 7 p.m. tonight. It will be televised from Lake Worth on the campus of Palm Beach State College. 

According to the Florida Division of Elections, nearly 14.5 million Floridians have registered to vote this year in the general election.

The general election in Florida is scheduled for November 8th. Floridians have until Oct. 29 to request a vote-by-mail ballot. 

 
Copyright 2022 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Tags
Politics / Issues Val DemingsMarco Rubio
Danielle Prieur
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now