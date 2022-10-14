Students protest Sasse's appointment at UF, and how Florida is assisting those impacted by Ian

This week we began the hour with details about the life sentence recommended in the mass murders at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. A jury decided against the death penalty for killer Nikolas Cruz.

Guest: Gerard Albert III of WLRN.

New UF president

Students in Gainesville protested over the recommended appointment of Sen. Ben Sasse as president of the University of Florida.

Guests:



Rubio and Demings

Then, a closer look at the contest between Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Val Demings.

Guest: Skyler Swisher, reporter, Orlando Sentinel.

Help after Ian

Also, what you need to know when it comes to insurance claims after Hurricane Ian.

Guest: Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Copyright 2022 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.