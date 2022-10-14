© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our hosts, veteran journalists from our partner public radio stations: WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami and WJCT’s Melissa Ross, broadcasting from Jacksonville.

Students protest Sasse's appointment at UF, and how Florida is assisting those impacted by Ian

WJCT News | By Melissa Ross
Published October 14, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT
Ryan Petty comforts Ilan Alhadeff as they await the verdict in the trial of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Petty's daughter, Alaina, and Alhadeff's daughter, Alyssa, were killed in the 2018 shootings.
Amy Beth Bennett
/
South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool
Topics on this week's Florida Roundup include a look at Nikolas Cruz's life sentence, protests over the University of Florida selecting Ben Sasse as its next president, and a look at the Senate race between Marco Rubio and Val Demings.

This week we began the hour with details about the life sentence recommended in the mass murders at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. A jury decided against the death penalty for killer Nikolas Cruz.

Guest: Gerard Albert III of WLRN.

New UF president

Students in Gainesville protested over the recommended appointment of Sen. Ben Sasse as president of the University of Florida.

Guests:


Rubio and Demings

Then, a closer look at the contest between Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Val Demings.

Guest: Skyler Swisher, reporter, Orlando Sentinel.

Help after Ian

Also, what you need to know when it comes to insurance claims after Hurricane Ian.

Guest: Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Politics / Issues 2022 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonThe Florida RoundupHurricane IanBen SasseKevin GuthrieFlorida Division of Emergency ManagementMarco RubioVal DemingsParklandParkland Shooting
Melissa Ross
Melissa Ross joined WJCT in 2009 with 20 years of experience in broadcasting, including stints in Cincinnati, Chicago, Orlando and Jacksonville. During her career as a television and radio news anchor and reporter, Melissa has won four regional Emmys for news and feature reporting.
