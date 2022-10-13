© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues
Democracy 2022
WUSF Public Media is focused on empowering your participation in democracy this election season. We’ve created places where you can ask questions about the election process, the issues and candidates. That feedback will inform the reporting you see here. We’re listening.

More Florida voters are registering as NPA, but whether they'll vote remains to be seen

By Craig Kopp
Published October 13, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT
University of North Florida political science professor Michael Binder said Republicans have been steadily out-registering Democrats in Florida this election cycle, but more voters are registering as No Party Affiliation.

With the window to register to vote in Florida's Nov. 8 general election closing on Oct. 11, the question become whether Republicans or Democrats gained in numbers.

One analyst said it might be neither.

University of North Florida political science professor Michael Binder said Republicans have been steadily out-registering Democrats in Florida this election cycle.

But, he added, the real wild card is the increase in the number of people registering NPA — No Political Affiliation.

"Do those NPA's actually show up to vote is a different question," Binder said. "And, then, those NPAs — if they do show up to vote — which party are they voting for? And those are different questions that are in the yet-to-be determined category."

Binder said the number of NPA registrations increased in Republican counties, such as Pinellas, and Democratic counties, including Hillsborough.

"Both of those counties, it's been a lot of NPAs," Binder said. "And, we're seeing that not only in that portion of the state, the Tampa market, but across the state. NPAs are really being registered more and more."

Binder said Hurricane Ian could also come into play on Election Day.

If no changes are made to accommodate voters in the most affected areas where some polling places were damaged, Binder said, that could drive down voter participation in Republican counties such as Lee and Charlotte.

Craig Kopp
I started my journalism career delivering the Toledo Blade newspaper on my bike.
Craig Kopp
