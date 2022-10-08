Voter registration deadline is Tuesday. Here's how to sign up in time

Tuesday is the registration deadline for Floridians wanting to vote in the Nov. 8 general election.

Florida Matters host Matthew Peddie spoke with two Supervisor of Elections in the greater Tampa Bay region: Brian Corley from Pasco County, and Craig Latimer from Hillsborough County.

Here is a breakdown of some of the key things Latimer and Corely say you need to know.

Q: How can you register to vote in Florida before the Oct. 11 deadline?

A: Online, by mail or in person.

Here is what you need to register: a Florida driver's license or a Florida ID card. And know the last four digits of your social security number.

To register online, go to your specific county Supervisor of Elections website, look for the “register to vote” or “update your registration” button.

To register by mail, you can download the application from your supervisor’s office, fill it in, and just make sure that it's postmarked by Oct. 11.

To register in person, you can pick up a form at elections offices, driver's license offices, county libraries, post offices, etc.

The key is that it is at the elections office or postmarked by Tuesday.

Q: How often do Floridians need to renew their voter registration?

A: You don't need to really do anything other than just continue voting or have some activity.

Q: How do you check to make sure you're registered?

A: When in doubt, reach out to your supervisor. They all have toll free numbers for each county, or check their websites, where there's a link called “Am I Registered?” Click on that, and it will tell you everything you need to know.

Q: What do you do if you show up to vote on election day and you aren't on the roll?

A: Go ahead and vote using a provisional ballot. That gives the elections office a chance to check and see if you are in the system.