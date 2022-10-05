A cybersecurity incident impacts the city of Dunedin

For the second time in two years, a city in Pinellas County has come under cyberattack.

The city of Dunedin announced that officials discovered a cybersecurity incident impacting its network on Tuesday.

According to a Wednesday news release, Dunedin's water and wastewater treatment facilities are secure and operational, and city phones are working.

However, city email, online payments for permits, inspection scheduling, utility billing and Parks & Recreation programs and Marina fees are all NOT working.

An investigation is underway and the city will release updates.

Oldsmar came under cyberattack in February 2021 when an intruder logged into a computer at the city's water treatment plant and attempted to increase the amount of sodium hydroxide in the water. An employee was quickly able to reverse the increase.

A suspect has never been identified, and an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said security at Oldsmar's water plant was quote extremely lax.