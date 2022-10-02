Suspended state attorney Andrew Warren will have his trial in Tallahassee in late November

A federal judge has scheduled a Nov. 29 trial in a battle about Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, according to information posted Friday on a court docket.

DeSantis issued an executive order Aug. 4 suspending Warren, accusing him of “incompetence and willful defiance of his duties.”

DeSantis pointed to a letter Warren signed pledging to avoid enforcing a new law preventing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Also, the governor targeted a statement Warren joined condemning the criminalization of transgender people and gender-affirming care.

Warren, a Democrat who has been elected twice as state attorney, filed the lawsuit Aug. 17. In part, he contended that the suspension violated his First Amendment rights.

U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle this month refused to dismiss the case but also rejected Warren’s request for a preliminary injunction to block the suspension.

Hinkle will hold the trial in the federal courthouse in Tallahassee.

