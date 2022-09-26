© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues

St. Petersburg seeks applicants for vacant City Council District 7 seat

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published September 26, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT
building with palm trees and cars in front of it
Gabriella Paul
/
WUSF Public Media
The St. Petersburg City Council is seeking applicants to fill the vacant District 7 seat.

A St. Petersburg City Council seat is vacant after Lisa Wheeler-Bowman resigned over allegations that she did not live in District 7.

Applications are now open for a new city council representative for southern St. Petersburg.

The District 7 seat is vacant after Lisa Wheeler-Bowman resigned Sept. 15 over allegations that she did not live in that district.

That area includes the neighborhoods of Central Oak Park, Childs Park, and Jordan Park.

Applications are being accepted on a city webpage through noon Oct. 3.

The council has 45 days to name a replacement, but they hope to hear from candidates on Oct. 6, make a decision that day, and swear in their choice Oct. 13.

According to the city website, submissions must include a cover letter, a resume, a signed and notarized affidavit concerning eligibility requirements, and financial disclosure forms. All submissions must be dropped off in person at St. Pete City Hall.

Candidates will be invited to speak to the council Oct. 6 and take questions from the city council and the public.

Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner is the assistant news director and intern coordinator for WUSF News.
See stories by Mark Schreiner
