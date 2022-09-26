St. Petersburg seeks applicants for vacant City Council District 7 seat

Applications are now open for a new city council representative for southern St. Petersburg.

The District 7 seat is vacant after Lisa Wheeler-Bowman resigned Sept. 15 over allegations that she did not live in that district.

That area includes the neighborhoods of Central Oak Park, Childs Park, and Jordan Park.

Applications are being accepted on a city webpage through noon Oct. 3.

The council has 45 days to name a replacement, but they hope to hear from candidates on Oct. 6, make a decision that day, and swear in their choice Oct. 13.

According to the city website, submissions must include a cover letter, a resume, a signed and notarized affidavit concerning eligibility requirements, and financial disclosure forms. All submissions must be dropped off in person at St. Pete City Hall.

Candidates will be invited to speak to the council Oct. 6 and take questions from the city council and the public.