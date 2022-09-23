© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues
the_florida_roundup_logo_FINAL_01_2.png
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our hosts, veteran journalists from our partner public radio stations: WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami and WJCT’s Melissa Ross, broadcasting from Jacksonville.

A legal and political firestorm ignites as Florida again lures migrants in Texas onto planes

WJCT News
Published September 23, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT
An image of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is overlaid with the words "Don't attack our democracy," at a rally to denounce the governor's immigration policies, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Doral, Fla.
Rebecca Blackwell
/
AP
An image of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is overlaid with the words "Don't attack our democracy," at a rally to denounce the governor's immigration policies, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Doral, Fla.

On this week's Florida Roundup, we discuss the migrant fallout, and why Florida ranks near the top of states in trying to ban books.

This week, a second group of Texas migrants was left scrambling to find resources after allegedly being offered transportation by the Florida government. Asylum seekers at the border who were told they would be flown to Delaware were instead held for days in a San Antonio motel. Then they were told their flight was canceled, the Miami Herald reported on Wednesday.

This followers last week’s potentially illegal stunt that left 50 migrants stranded in Martha’s Vineyard. Governor DeSantis took credit for that flight, although the migrants crossed the border into another state.

Since last week, DeSantis has labored to explain the legal rationale that allows him to move migrants coming into Texas around the country. He has repeatedly suggested the action was valid because Florida is the final destination of many migrants.

This week, the Martha’s Vineyard migrants filed a federal lawsuit against the governor. At the same time, the House of Representatives’ Homeland Security Committee is asking both the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security to open investigations into the flights.

We spoke about the migrant flights with Nick Nehamas, Investigative Reporter at the Miami Herald, and Danny Rivero, Reporter/Host of the South Florida Roundup at WLRN.

Also, a new report from free speech advocacy organization PEN America places Florida among the top states for banned books. According to the report, “Banned in the USA, the Growing Movement to Censor Books in Schools,” more books are being banned across more school districts in more states.

In Florida, 21 school districts have book bans involving 566 books.

The majority of banned books contain themes or characters involving the LGBTQ community and people of color.

PEN says the move to challenge or remove books from schools has grown into a full-fledged social and political movement. At least 50 groups are behind the push for book bans, and they share lists of books to ban and employ similar tactics – like swarming school board meetings.

The harm from book bans is widespread, according to the report. It affects intellectual freedom, limits the professional autonomy of teachers and librarians and has an impact on the well-being of students affected by the ban.

Our guest: Summer Lopez, Chief Program Officer of Free Expression at PEN America.

Copyright 2022 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.

Tags
Politics / Issues The Florida RoundupRon DeSantismigrantsimmigrationundocumented immigrantsBook Bans
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now