Who is Ron DeSantis? Get to know Florida's governor ahead of the 2022 election

It's hard to believe that the man who barely squeaked by in the race for governor in 2018 is now being touted as a leading candidate for the highest office in the country.

That the impact Ron DeSantis has had in the last four years — and it hasn't been without controversy.

Largely due to his stances on COVID-19 lockdowns and mask mandates, teaching of critical race theory in Florida schools, championing what critics call the "Don't Say Gay Law," and immigration (see his flying about 50 migrants from Texas to Massachusetts), DeSantis has rallied the conservative Republican base and is now widely considered a leading candidate to unseat President Biden in 2024.

Supporters, however, have applauded DeSantis for preventing those lockdowns while supporting pay raises for teachers, and increased pay and bonuses for law enforcement and first responders.

Apart from the fact that both DeSantis and Crist have roots in Pinellas County, the similarities end there.

Here are some other things you may not know about Ron DeSantis:

DeSantis was born in Jacksonville.



All of his great-grandparents were born in Italy.



His maternal great-great-grandfather Salvatore Storti immigrated to the United States from Italy in 1904, eventually settling in Pennsylvania. His great-great-grandmother Luigia Colucci joined her husband in the United States in 1917.



He grew up in northern Pinellas County and graduated from Dunedin High School.

