Who is Charlie Crist? Get to know Florida's candidate for governor ahead of the 2022 election

The path that Charlie Crist has taken to seek his second term as Florida governor has led him in many different directions — literally.

Newcomers to Florida who will be voting in their first election may see him as a staunch Democrat who is challenging incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis — like Crist, a longtime Pinellas County resident — on issues ranging to abortion, voting rights, education, and personal freedoms.

What they may not realize is that Crist, 66, was once Florida's governor from 2007-11, but as a Republican who replaced term-limited Jeb Bush after defeating Democrat Jim Davis in the general election.

Crist has held a number of offices in the state, ranging from U.S. senator, education commissioner, and attorney general before becoming governor. And most recently, he served in the U.S. House, representing District 13 — which covers Clearwater to southern Pinellas County.

But it's the time in between — and his shift from Republican to Independent to Democrat — that makes his quest for the governor's seat so intriguing.

Then there was the hug.

Here are some other things you may not know about Charlie Crist:

