Politics / Issues

Florida certifies the results of the primary elections

WFSU | By The News Service of Florida
Published September 3, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT
Then-Rep. Cord Byrd, R-Neptune Beach, speaks on the House floor March 10, 2020, in Tallahassee. Byrd was appointed Florida Secretary of State last May.
Steve Cannon
/
AP
The Florida Elections Canvassing Commission on Thursday certified the results of the Aug. 23 primary elections, formally setting the stage for the Nov. 8 general election.

After a brief commission meeting, Secretary of State Cord Byrd said “everything went great” in the primaries.

“We regularly, at every election, there are complaints that are made, some of them formal, some of them informal,” Byrd told reporters. “And we look into all of them to verify whether or not they warrant additional investigation. But there was nothing of a serious nature that we’re working on at this time.”

The highest-profile primary was for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, with Charlie Crist defeating Nikki Fried.

The canvassing commission was made up of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody and state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, all of whom took part by phone.

Politics / Issues
The News Service of Florida
