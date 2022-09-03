Florida certifies the results of the primary elections

The Florida Elections Canvassing Commission on Thursday certified the results of the Aug. 23 primary elections, formally setting the stage for the Nov. 8 general election.

After a brief commission meeting, Secretary of State Cord Byrd said “everything went great” in the primaries.

“We regularly, at every election, there are complaints that are made, some of them formal, some of them informal,” Byrd told reporters. “And we look into all of them to verify whether or not they warrant additional investigation. But there was nothing of a serious nature that we’re working on at this time.”

The highest-profile primary was for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, with Charlie Crist defeating Nikki Fried.

The canvassing commission was made up of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody and state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, all of whom took part by phone.

