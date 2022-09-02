© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues

St. Petersburg deputy mayor resigns after accusations of fostering a hostile work environment

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published September 2, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT
Stephanie Owens smiling into the camera
Stephanie Owens
/
Facebook
St. Petersburg Deputy Mayor Stephanie Owens submitted her letter of resignation on Sept. 2, 2022, following allegations she fostered a hostile work environment.

Stephanie Owens' resignation will take effect Sept. 9, according to a statement from the city.

The deputy mayor of St. Petersburg has submitted her letter of resignation following allegations she fostered a hostile work environment.

In a statement Friday, the city said Stephanie Owens' resignation will take effect Sept. 9.

Mayor Ken Welch put Owens on administrative leave after Communications Director Janelle Irwin Taylor accused Owens — her direct supervisor — of creating a "culture of bullying," according to a published report.

Irwin Taylor stepped down Thursday.

In the statement, Welch said the city will no longer conduct an internal review of Owens' actions, but will work with the Human Resources team "to develop additional initiatives to educate employees on their rights and protections and foster workplace civility and professionalism throughout the city."

Welch said he will address how the city will move forward during a news conference next week.

Prior to being named deputy mayor, Owens served as manager for Welch's mayoral campaign.

Tags

Politics / Issues Ken WelchSt. PetersburgStephanie Owens
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now