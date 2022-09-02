St. Petersburg deputy mayor resigns after accusations of fostering a hostile work environment

The deputy mayor of St. Petersburg has submitted her letter of resignation following allegations she fostered a hostile work environment.

In a statement Friday, the city said Stephanie Owens' resignation will take effect Sept. 9.

Mayor Ken Welch put Owens on administrative leave after Communications Director Janelle Irwin Taylor accused Owens — her direct supervisor — of creating a "culture of bullying," according to a published report.

Irwin Taylor stepped down Thursday.

In the statement, Welch said the city will no longer conduct an internal review of Owens' actions, but will work with the Human Resources team "to develop additional initiatives to educate employees on their rights and protections and foster workplace civility and professionalism throughout the city."

Welch said he will address how the city will move forward during a news conference next week.

Prior to being named deputy mayor, Owens served as manager for Welch's mayoral campaign.