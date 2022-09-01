© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues

New Florida Ethics Institute aims to ensure public office is a public trust

WFSU | By Margie Menzel
Published September 1, 2022 at 6:47 AM EDT
Gavel and Stethoscope on Wooden Table With Law Books In Background.
Andy Dean Photography/Andy Dean
/
stock.adobe.com
Gavel and Stethoscope on Wooden Table With Law Books In Background.

The institute intends to protect ethics in government by providing education, training and information.

A new organization called the Florida Ethics Institute has the goal of ensuring that a public office is a public trust.

The institute intends to protect the cause of ethics in government by providing education, training and information services.

Caroline Klancke, the institute’s executive director, says large numbers of state and local government employees are subject to Florida’s Code of Ethics but truly unaware of its requirements.

“There are genuinely incredulous individuals who are the subjects of complaints, and those complaints were predicated upon their profound lack of understanding of what is prohibited by the Code of Ethics," Klancke said. "And that is a tragic disservice, one that the Florida Ethics Institute will try to remedy.” :

The institute is a non-partisan, not-for-profit organization based in Tallahassee that was started by a group of ethics law experts.

Klancke is a former general counsel and deputy executive director of the Florida Commission on Ethics.

Visit FEI's website at floridaethics.org.

Copyright 2022 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

Politics / Issues ethicsFlorida Commission on Ethics
Margie Menzel
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now