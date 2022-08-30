© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Democracy 2022
WUSF Public Media is focused on empowering your participation in democracy this election season. We’ve created places where you can ask questions about the election process, the issues and candidates. That feedback will inform the reporting you see here. We’re listening.

Voter turnout is high in primaries across several counties in the Tampa Bay area

By Steve Newborn
Published August 30, 2022
Published August 30, 2022 at 5:07 AM EDT
Voter turnout in several counties in the greater Tampa Bay region last week exceeded the statewide average.

Sarasota County had among the highest turnout in the state.

In Sarasota County, the 37% turnout was one of the highest in the state. Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner says it was also the county's largest turnout for a primary in 30 years. Several hotly-contested races for school board likely fueled the higher turnout.

In Pinellas and Manatee counties, the 31 percent turnout was well above the statewide average of about 26 percent.

In Hillsborough and Pasco counties, one of every four registered voters cast a ballot in last week's elections. That's about the same as primaries two years ago, despite the placement of school funding referendums on the ballots for both counties.

In Polk, only 24 percent of voters cast a ballot. But Republicans outpolled Democrats by a margin of 52 to 38 percent. Two of the four Republicans running for Polk School Board won, with another entering a runoff.

Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
