Recounts underway for Hillsborough school referendum; county court judge

Voters in Hillsborough County turned down a property tax increase for public schools Tuesday. But a recount has to be completed before the results are official.

Workers at the county's Supervisor of Elections office spent much of Friday doing a recount that should last until Saturday evening.

Elections supervisor Craig Latimer says the school tax referendum came up short by 591 votes. That's a difference of .26%. That's under the .5% or less threshold for a mandatory machine recount.

"So at 10 o'clock this morning we began the process," Latimer said. "And then we begin running the 229,000-plus ballots back through our high-speed tabulators again, so that we can recount them all."

Latimer says if the recount shows the difference is less than .25%, each ballot will be counted again - by hand. The county canvassing board is scheduled to examine the results at 11 a.m. Sunday.

And that's not the only recount there is also one between the second- and third-place finishers in the race for County Court Judge Group 14. This will determine who will go to a runoff in November.

Melissa Black, who won 29.85% of the vote, will go into a runoff with either Mike Isaak, who - according to preliminary counts - got 28.38%, or Linette “Starr” Brookins, who got 28.03% of the vote.

