Democrat Aramis Ayala wins the primary for Florida attorney general

WFSU | By Valerie Crowder
Published August 24, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT
Former State Attorney Aramis Ayala will run against Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody after winning the Democratic primary.

Aramis Ayala was fired up on election night after winning the Democratic Party's nomination to run against Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody in November.

Ayala, a former prosecutor, defeated lawyers Daniel Uhlfelder and Jim Lewis, with almost 45% of the vote.

If elected, Ayala says she plans to do a better job than Moody when it comes to advocating for the people.

Specifically, she says she would work to protect Floridians’ rights against laws that a court finds unconstitutional, such as the state’s 15-week abortion ban.

“There’s no way that I would appeal a judge’s order that has found the 15-week abortion ban unconstitutional. I would immediately withdraw the appeal, any injunctions and let the people have their voice heard. And allow women to be true citizens not second-class citizens.”

Ayala says she plans to use the same strategy when it comes to an ongoing legal challenge to the state’s congressional map — which a judge has found violates the state constitution’s Fair Districts Amendments.

Valerie Crowder
Valerie Crowder is a freelance reporter based in Panama City, Florida. Before moving to Florida, she covered politics and education for Public Radio East in New Bern, North Carolina. While at PRE, she was also a fill-in host during All Things Considered. She got her start in public radio at WAER-FM in Syracuse, New York, where she was a part-time reporter, assistant producer and host. She has a B.A. in newspaper online journalism and political science from Syracuse University. When she’s not reporting the news, she enjoys reading classic fiction and thrillers, hiking with members of the Florida Trail Association and doing yoga.
