Florida primary: Key election results across Florida
Politics / Issues

Demings wins Democratic primary and will challenge for Rubio's US Senate seat

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Danielle Prieur
Published August 24, 2022 at 6:25 AM EDT
Val Demings smiling, pointing while speaking into a microphone
Lynne Sladky
/
AP
FILE - Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., participates in a roundtable discussion about Congress passing the inflation bill and the high cost of prescription drugs, Aug. 15, 2022, at the Borinquen Medical Center in Miami. Demings is running for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio.

The former Orlando police chief won with more than 84% of the vote.

Democratic Rep. Val Demings will challenge Republican Marco Rubio for his U.S. Senate seat in November.

Democrats chose Val Demings over Brian Rush, William Sanchez and Ricardo de la Fuente in Tuesday's Florida primary election.

Demings, a former Orlando police chief, has represented Florida’s 10th congressional district since 2017.

She was greeted by dozens of supporters, waving “chief” signs and cheering her on at Camping World Stadium, where she made her acceptance speech.

Demings says she’s ready to fight to maintain abortion rights in the state and across the country.

"We’re not going back. We’re not," Demings said. "There are women and men and people of all races and ages who suffered, bled and died for us to have the constitutional rights that we enjoy. We’re not going back.”

Demings has already out-fundraised Rubio, who has maintained his seat in the Senate since 2011, bringing in about $10 million more from supporters.

2022 Elections
