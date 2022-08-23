© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues
WUSF Grove - Democracy Logo .png
Democracy 2022
WUSF Public Media is focused on empowering your participation in democracy this election season. We’ve created places where you can ask questions about the election process, the issues and candidates. That feedback will inform the reporting you see here. We’re listening.

Here are the key primary election results from Florida

Published August 23, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT
voting sign amid shrubs
Mary Shedden
/
WUSF Public Media

Democrats will determine nominees to take on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and GOP Sen. Marco Rubio. Several congressional seats are also open in Florida.

In Florida, Democrats will determine nominees to take on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and GOP Sen. Marco Rubio. Several congressional seats are also open.

Polls in Florida close at 8 p.m. ET.

See results for other states holding elections on Tuesday: New York and Oklahoma.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Politics / Issues US / World
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now