Florida primary: Key election results across Florida
Former Secretary of State Laurel Lee is Republican nominee for District 15 House seat

Published August 23, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT
Lee emerged from a crowded field that included state Sen. Kelli Stargel and state Rep. Jackie Toledo.

Former Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee is the Republican nominee for the congressional District 15 House seat.

Lee emerged from a crowded Republican field that included state Sen. Kelli Stargel and state Rep. Jackie Toledo.

“Today, Republican voters in Congressional District 15 made clear the type of leadership they want representing them in Congress, and I’m honored to be their nominee going into the general election," Lee said in a statement. “We have a lot of work to do to take back Congress. I look forward to hitting the ground running as we head toward the general election in November and continuing the fight to bring conservative leadership for our area to Washington.”

The district represents northern Hillsborough, southern Pasco and northeaster Polk counties. Rep. Scott Franklin, who was elected to the seat in 2020, is now running in the newly-drawn District 18, which represents most of Polk.

Laurel will face Democrat Alan Cohn in the November General Election.

