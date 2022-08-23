© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida primary: Key election results across Florida
Politics / Issues
Democracy 2022
WUSF Public Media is focused on empowering your participation in democracy this election season. We’ve created places where you can ask questions about the election process, the issues and candidates. That feedback will inform the reporting you see here. We’re listening.

How Tampa Bay voted in the state House and Senate races

Published August 23, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT
Published August 23, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT
Setup at Charlie Crist headquarters with the American flag on the left
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF Public Media
Organizers prepare at Charlie Crist's primary election night event in St. Petersburg.

Here are the results of the U.S. House, and state House and Senate elections across the greater Tampa Bay region.

Anna Paulina Luna, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is projected by the Associated Press to win the Republican primary among a crowded field in Pinellas County's newly redrawn Congressional District 13.

Luna ran unsuccessfully against Charlie Crist two years ago for the seat, which now includes western St. Petersburg and southern Pinellas County.

The businesswoman and veteran will now face Democrat Eric Lynn, a former Pentagon official, in the November General Election.

In District 15, which includes northern Hillsborough, southern Pasco and northeaster Polk counties, former Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee emerged as the frontrunner in a crowded field that also included state Sen. Kelli Stargel and state Rep. Jackie Toledo.

Laurel will face Alan Cohn in the November General Election.

U.S. House of Representatives (In districts serving the greater Tampa Bay area)

District 12:

  • *Bilirakis, Gus Michael (REP)  - 80%
  • Martin, Jack (REP) - 9.05%
  • Perras, Brian (REP) - 3.75%
  • Preskitt, Sid (REP) - 2.5%
  • Leiser, Chris (REP) - 4.71%

District 13:

  • Hayslett, Kevin (REP) - 33.83%
  • Kheireddine, Moneer (REP) - 1.88%
  • Luna, Anna Paulina (REP) - 44.27%
  • Makki, Amanda (REP) - 16.99%
  • Quinn, Christine Y. (REP) -3.03%

District 14:

  • Judge, James (REP) - 53.22%
  • Nashagh, Samar "Sam" (REP) -17.27 %
  • Torres, Jerry (REP) - 29.51%
  • *Castor, Kathy (DEM)  - 90.37%
  • Bradley, Christopher (DEM) - 9.63%

District 15:

  • Lee, Laurel (REP) - 41.45%
  • Stargel, Kelli (REP) - 27.85%
  • Toledo, Jackie (REP) - 11.6%
  • Grimes, Demetries "Commander" (REP) - 10.4%
  • McGovern, Kevin "Mac" (REP) - 8.7%
  • Brown, Gavin (DEM) - 22%
  • Cohn, Alan M. (DEM) - 33%
  • Geller, Eddie (DEM) - 21%
  • Ramirez, Cesar (DEM) - 17%
  • VanHorn, William (DEM) - 5%

District 16:

  • *Buchanan, Vern (REP)  - 86%
  • Hyde, Martin (REP) - 13%

District 17:

  • Bevan, Andrew (DEM) - %
  • Kale, Andrea Doria (DEM) - %

District 18:

  • *Franklin, Scott (REP) - 73%
  • Hartpence, Kenneth "Kenny" James (REP) - 6%
  • Raybon, Jennifer (REP) - 10%
  • Schmeling, Wendy June (REP) - 6%
  • Tarazona, Eduardo "Eddie" G. (REP) - 3%

State Senate (In districts serving the greater Tampa Bay area)

District 20:

  • Boyd, Jim (REP) - 80%
  • Houman, John (REP) - 19%

District 22:

  • Gruters, Joe (REP) - 66%
  • Johnson, Michael (REP) - 33%

State House of Representatives (In districts serving the greater Tampa Bay area)

District 50:

  • Canady, Jennifer (REP) - 63%
  • Walker, Phillip (REP) - 37%

District 51:

  • Olson, William "Bill" (REP) - 33%
  • Tomkow, Josie (REP) - 67%

District 53:

  • Holcomb, Jeff (REP) - 83%
  • Kocovic, Anthony (REP) - 17%

District 55:

  • Papadopoulos, Gabriel (REP) - 27%
  • Sollberger, Brad (REP) - 13%
  • Steele, Kevin M. (REP) - 59%

District 56:

  • Cocuzza, Jayden (REP) - 25%
  • Moore, Scott (REP) - 29%
  • Yeager, Brad (REP) - 46%

District 58:

  • Berfield, Kimberly "Kim" (REP) - 54%
  • Holloway, Jason (REP) - 29%
  • Vricos, Jim (REP) - 18%
  • Fensterwald, Bernard "Bernie" (DEM) - 63%
  • Saportas, Joseph (DEM) - 37%

District 59:

  • Jacques, Berny (REP) - 51%
  • Nadkarni, Dipak D. (REP) - 14%
  • Wilson, Jennifer (REP) - 35%

District 62

  • Newton, Wengay "Newt" (DEM) -38%
  • Philippe, Jesse (DEM) - 9%
  • Rayner, Michele K. (DEM) - 53%

District 65:

  • Gonzalez Pittman, Karen (REP) - 44%
  • Hoffman, Jake (REP) - 42%
  • Minardi, Michael C. (REP) - 14%

District 68:

  • Hatfield, Paul D. (REP) - 20%
  • McClure, Lawrence (REP) - 80%

District 69:

  • Alvarez, Daniel "Danny" (REP) - 85%
  • Petty, Megan Angel (REP) - 15%

State Attorney, Circuit Judge, and Public Defender races can be found on the Florida Department of State website.

