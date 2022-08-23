How Tampa Bay voted in the state House and Senate races

Anna Paulina Luna, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is projected by the Associated Press to win the Republican primary among a crowded field in Pinellas County's newly redrawn Congressional District 13.

Luna ran unsuccessfully against Charlie Crist two years ago for the seat, which now includes western St. Petersburg and southern Pinellas County.

The businesswoman and veteran will now face Democrat Eric Lynn, a former Pentagon official, in the November General Election.

Here are the results of U.S. House races in the Tampa Bay area, along with state Senate and House races across the greater Tampa Bay region.

In District 15, which includes northern Hillsborough, southern Pasco and northeaster Polk counties, former Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee emerged as the frontrunner in a crowded field that also included state Sen. Kelli Stargel and state Rep. Jackie Toledo.

Laurel will face Alan Cohn in the November General Election.

*Incumbent

U.S. House of Representatives (In districts serving the greater Tampa Bay area)

District 12:



*Bilirakis, Gus Michael (REP) - 80%

Martin, Jack (REP) - 9.05%

Perras, Brian (REP) - 3.75%

Preskitt, Sid (REP) - 2.5%

Leiser, Chris (REP) - 4.71%



District 13:

Hayslett, Kevin (REP) - 33.83%

Kheireddine, Moneer (REP) - 1.88%

Luna, Anna Paulina (REP) - 44.27%

Makki, Amanda (REP) - 16.99%

Quinn, Christine Y. (REP) -3.03%



District 14:

Judge, James (REP) - 53.22%

Nashagh, Samar "Sam" (REP) -17.27 %

Torres, Jerry (REP) - 29.51%



*Castor, Kathy (DEM) - 90.37%

Bradley, Christopher (DEM) - 9.63%

District 15:



Lee, Laurel (REP) - 41.45%

Stargel, Kelli (REP) - 27.85%

Toledo, Jackie (REP) - 11.6%

Grimes, Demetries "Commander" (REP) - 10.4%

McGovern, Kevin "Mac" (REP) - 8.7%



Brown, Gavin (DEM) - 22%

Cohn, Alan M. (DEM) - 33%

Geller, Eddie (DEM) - 21%

Ramirez, Cesar (DEM) - 17%

VanHorn, William (DEM) - 5%

District 16:



*Buchanan, Vern (REP) - 86%

Hyde, Martin (REP) - 13%

District 17:



Bevan, Andrew (DEM) - %

Kale, Andrea Doria (DEM) - %



District 18:



*Franklin, Scott (REP) - 73%

Hartpence, Kenneth "Kenny" James (REP) - 6%

Raybon, Jennifer (REP) - 10%

Schmeling, Wendy June (REP) - 6%

Tarazona, Eduardo "Eddie" G. (REP) - 3%



State Senate (In districts serving the greater Tampa Bay area)

District 20:



Boyd, Jim (REP) - 80%

Houman, John (REP) - 19%

District 22:



Gruters, Joe (REP) - 66%

Johnson, Michael (REP) - 33%

State House of Representatives (In districts serving the greater Tampa Bay area)

District 50:



Canady, Jennifer (REP) - 63%

Walker, Phillip (REP) - 37%

District 51:



Olson, William "Bill" (REP) - 33%

Tomkow, Josie (REP) - 67%

District 53:



Holcomb, Jeff (REP) - 83%

Kocovic, Anthony (REP) - 17%



District 55:



Papadopoulos, Gabriel (REP) - 27%

Sollberger, Brad (REP) - 13%

Steele, Kevin M. (REP) - 59%

District 56:



Cocuzza, Jayden (REP) - 25%

Moore, Scott (REP) - 29%

Yeager, Brad (REP) - 46%

District 58:



Berfield, Kimberly "Kim" (REP) - 54%

Holloway, Jason (REP) - 29%

Vricos, Jim (REP) - 18%



Fensterwald, Bernard "Bernie" (DEM) - 63%

Saportas, Joseph (DEM) - 37%

District 59:



Jacques, Berny (REP) - 51%

Nadkarni, Dipak D. (REP) - 14%

Wilson, Jennifer (REP) - 35%



District 62



Newton, Wengay "Newt" (DEM) -38%

Philippe, Jesse (DEM) - 9%

Rayner, Michele K. (DEM) - 53%



District 65:



Gonzalez Pittman, Karen (REP) - 44%

Hoffman, Jake (REP) - 42%

Minardi, Michael C. (REP) - 14%



District 68:



Hatfield, Paul D. (REP) - 20%

McClure, Lawrence (REP) - 80%



District 69:



Alvarez, Daniel "Danny" (REP) - 85%

Petty, Megan Angel (REP) - 15%

State Attorney, Circuit Judge, and Public Defender races can be found on the Florida Department of State website.

