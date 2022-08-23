© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Democracy 2022
WUSF Public Media is focused on empowering your participation in democracy this election season. We’ve created places where you can ask questions about the election process, the issues and candidates. That feedback will inform the reporting you see here. We’re listening.

Early voting is over. So how can I still vote?

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published August 23, 2022 at 5:19 AM EDT
The primary elections end Tuesday — with people having the option of voting in person at assigned precincts between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Here's what you need to know if you had not submitted your ballot during the early voting period.

And you can also return your vote-by-mail ballot as late as 7 on Tuesday night.

But know that state lawmakers have reduced the number of places where you can drop them off — as well as the number of ballots you can deliver.

You can physically take vote-by-mail ballots to drop-off boxes outside early voting sites in your county ... but only when the location is open so a staffer is on site. You can also drop a ballot off in person at your county supervisor of elections offices.

Registered Republicans and Democrats will vote for party candidates in many races. but every voter is eligible to pick favorites in non-partisan races such as school boards and referendums to increase taxes for schools in Hillsborough and Pasco counties.

Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
