Early voting is over. So how can I still vote?

Early voting in the Florida primaries is over. So what can you still do if you want to vote?

The primary elections end Tuesday — with people having the option of voting in person at assigned precincts between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

And you can also return your vote-by-mail ballot as late as 7 on Tuesday night.

But know that state lawmakers have reduced the number of places where you can drop them off — as well as the number of ballots you can deliver.

You can physically take vote-by-mail ballots to drop-off boxes outside early voting sites in your county ... but only when the location is open so a staffer is on site. You can also drop a ballot off in person at your county supervisor of elections offices.

Registered Republicans and Democrats will vote for party candidates in many races. but every voter is eligible to pick favorites in non-partisan races such as school boards and referendums to increase taxes for schools in Hillsborough and Pasco counties.

