Politics / Issues

Nearly 1.8 million Floridians have cast mail and early voting primary ballots

Published August 20, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT
view from above where one man is standing, filling out election ballot at voting station. There are seven empty voting stations surrounding him.
Wilfredo Lee/AP
/
AP
A voter fills out his ballot, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in Miami.

Early voting sites in Florida will be open through Saturday.

Nearly 1.8 million Floridians had cast ballots as of Friday morning in Tuesday’s primary elections, according to data posted on the state Division of Elections website.

About 1.41 million people had cast vote-by-mail ballots, while about 383,000 had gone to early voting sites.

Registered Democrats had cast 815,371 ballots, while registered Republicans had cast 735,883. People without party affiliation had cast 224,348, while third-party voters had cast 17,547.

Early voting sites will be open statewide through Saturday, with some counties keeping the sites open Sunday in advance of Tuesday’s elections.

Tags

Politics / Issues 2022 Florida PrimaryvotingDemocracy2022 ElectionsAmerica Amplified
