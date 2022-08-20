Nearly 1.8 million Floridians have cast mail and early voting primary ballots

Nearly 1.8 million Floridians had cast ballots as of Friday morning in Tuesday’s primary elections, according to data posted on the state Division of Elections website.

About 1.41 million people had cast vote-by-mail ballots, while about 383,000 had gone to early voting sites.

Registered Democrats had cast 815,371 ballots, while registered Republicans had cast 735,883. People without party affiliation had cast 224,348, while third-party voters had cast 17,547.

Early voting sites will be open statewide through Saturday, with some counties keeping the sites open Sunday in advance of Tuesday’s elections.