Congressional candidate remains on the ballot and continues challenge to his eligibility

A Tampa Republican vying for a chance to run against incumbent Congresswoman Kathy Castor is on the Aug. 23 ballot as he appeals an earlier court ruling.

Attorneys for Republican candidate Jerry Torres asked the 1st District Court of Appeal in early August to at least temporarily halt a ruling by Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper while a legal battle continues.

The appeals court agreed, issuing an emergency stay as it reviews whether or not Torres is ineligible to run in Congressional District 14 in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties because campaign paperwork was not properly notarized.

The Florida Democratic Party and other plaintiffs argued that Torres is ineligible to run and contend Torres will not be successful in the underlying appeal of Cooper’s ruling.

Because the lawsuit has yet to be settled, Republican voters in Congressional District 14 will see three candidates on the ballot: Torres, James Judge and Samar “Sam” Nashagh.

Voting in the primary election ends at 7 p.m. Tuesday.