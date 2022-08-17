© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues

Florida prosecutor sues DeSantis over removal over abortion, transgender rights

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By The Associated Press
Published August 17, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT
Andrew Warren stands in front of a podium with a sign that says Andrew Warren.
Livestream
/
Facebook
Andrew Warren is suing over his removal from his elected position as Hillsborough County State Attorney by DeSantis after expressing support for abortion and transgender rights.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday says DeSantis violated Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's First Amendment rights and retaliated against him for his views on several issues.

An elected Florida prosecutor who was removed from office by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis because of his positions on abortion and transgender rights is suing to get his job back.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday says DeSantis violated Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's First Amendment rights and retaliated against him for his views on several issues.

DeSantis suspended Warren because he signed a pledge not to prosecute women and doctors under the Florida's new 15-week abortion ban and to support treatments for transgender minors.

Warren was twice elected by Tampa voters. He says the governor is trying to throw out free and fair elections.

Tags

Politics / Issues Andrew Warren
The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now