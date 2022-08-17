Florida prosecutor sues DeSantis over removal over abortion, transgender rights

An elected Florida prosecutor who was removed from office by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis because of his positions on abortion and transgender rights is suing to get his job back.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday says DeSantis violated Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's First Amendment rights and retaliated against him for his views on several issues.

DeSantis suspended Warren because he signed a pledge not to prosecute women and doctors under the Florida's new 15-week abortion ban and to support treatments for transgender minors.

Warren was twice elected by Tampa voters. He says the governor is trying to throw out free and fair elections.