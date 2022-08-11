Tampa Bay referendums include a Hillsborough transit tax and Polk environmental land program

There are two major referendums that will come before Tampa Bay area voters on November's ballot:

Hillsborough County: Transportation tax referendum

This would levy a 1% sales tax for the next 30 years, with the proceeds going to transportation projects.

According to the amendment, 45% of the proceeds would go to the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority, or HART, which operates the county bus lines. Hillsborough County would split the remainder with the cities of Tampa, Temple Terrace and Plant City — based on their population. And one-half percent would be set aside for the Hillsborough Transportation Planning Organization.

If voters approve the referendum, the tax is projected to raise $342 million in its first year.

In April, county commissioners agreed to ask voters in November to approve the sales tax by a 5-2 vote, with the board's Democrats voting in favor and Republicans voting no.

A similar sales tax was approved by voters in 2018, by a margin of 57 to 43 percent. The state Supreme Court voided it last year after a legal challenge led by Republican Commissioner Stacy White. The court agreed with his contention that the tax was illegal because the spending allocations were set by a formula instead of by elected public officials.

The new amendment corrects that legal flaw.

Polk County: Environmental lands referendum

The group "Polk Forever" wants to resurrect a property tax that was in place from 1994 to 2015.

It would levy a tax of 20 cents per $1,000 on taxable property for 20 years. It is estimated this would cost the average Polk homeowner $30 a year.

Polk’s Environmental Lands Program has been able to finance the protection of more than 26,000 acres all over Polk County since voters approved the original tax referendum in 1994.

