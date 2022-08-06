How WUSF plans to cover the 2022 elections

This election season, WUSF Public Media is doing things a little differently than other news media.

It's guided by three words. Listen. Think. Vote.

We're not going to parrot candidates and their talking points when they campaign in the greater Tampa Bay region. And we won't be regurgitating press releases, tweets or breaking down the nuances of voter polls.

Instead, we're focusing on the issues. Focusing "like a laser beam," to use a well-worn political cliche.

How will we decide what issues we will cover? We will listen to you.

We've created a simple form where you can share the issues most affecting you this political season. Is it inflation or abortion restrictions? May climate change or gun rights are your biggest concern.

And what questions do you want candidates for office to answer?

Our reporters will be using your feedback, and conversations at some in-person events, to help decide on what stories to produce. We want to make sure you get the information and context you deserve.

In other words, we want to provide you what you want to know as you think about the candidates and issues on the ballot.

How do we decide what stories we will produce? We have a team of reporters and editors who meet regularly to discuss your feedback, as well as timely and important stories that may emerge during the next few months. We cover 13 west Central Florida counties, so we want you to know we can't cover every single race. Instead, we will target on issues and races that have the biggest impact on local residents and the way of life in our region.

We will be producing stories that provide you the basics in one place, like this voter guide. In addition, expect to see journalism to help you navigate the changes in election laws, and what you can expect on your ballot. We also have a place where you can ask — and get answers on the mechanics of voting.

That's our mission — to empower you with information before you cast your vote.

Voting is a hallmark of our American democracy. We hope we help you exercise that right.